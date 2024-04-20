What channel is the Texas Spring game on today? How to watch the Longhorns' practice match

Texas Longhorns fans will get a chance to see their team in action during this year's spring game. The game will give fans a peek at freshmen, returnees, and prospects recruited through the portal.

What channel is the Texas spring game on today?

The Longhorns' spring game will be aired on the Longhorn Network on Saturday, April 20th, 2024.

What time does the Longhorns' spring game begin?

The Texas spring game will be played at 1 p.m. CT at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Earlier in the week, Texas senior athletics director John Bianco revealed that there was a 60% chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on the day of the game.

The Texas A&M Aggies had already rescheduled their game while Baylor and Texas Tech canceled theirs altogether due to inclement weather. Longhorns officials confirmed that the game will not be rescheduled or postponed even if bad weather hits.

Players to watch for the Longhorns spring game today

Quarterback Arch Manning has had a difficult period in college football after arriving as one of the most hyped prospects in recent years due to his heritage.

He barely saw any action last season with Quinn Ewers being the undisputed QB1 and the QB2 spot being taken up by Maalik Murphy who performed admirably whenever Ewers was unavailable due to injury.

Manning is the undisputed QB2 this season after Ewers decided to return for an extra year and with Murphy having departed for the Duke Blue Devils.

After the most recent scrimmage, coach Steve Sarkisian highlighted the progress made by Arch Manning and said that he could be the player to watch during the spring.

"I thought he did a really good job of stepping up in the pocket, keeping his eyes down the field, and delivering the ball under some duress very accurately," Sarkisian said.

The $1.9 million NIL-valued Quinn Ewers (as per On3) is considered one of the best-remaining quarterbacks in college football and is also another player to watch out for with Sarkisian highlighting his impressive performances in training.

"I think part of [his (Ewer's) good performance] is rapport with the receivers, that the timing and things of that nature are really starting to come into the fold here now. Which is what spring practice is for," Sarkisian said. "You know, we can only do so much of that prior to spring ball. So, to work on those things has been good."

The Longhorns' spring game will last 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours and there will be a performance by the rock band "Reckless Kelly" before the game.