What happened to Chris Leak? Exploring former Gator QB's life in the wake of Netflix's Swamp Kings 

Former Florida Gators quarterback Chris Leak, who briefly played for Chicago Bears, recently made news in connection with a recent Netflix docuseries. In the wake of the release of 'Swamp Kings,' fans realized that Chris' inclusion in the 2006 team was cut short in the documentary.

While Urban Meyer's career received a lot of attention, Leak found himself in the midst of recent discussions on social media. Chris Leak's presence in the Netflix documentary had fans chewing over the career trajectory of the 2006 championship team member.

Leak had an eventful journey after retiring. He worked as a host on SiriusXM College Sports Coast-to-Coast alongside Chris Childers. Moving ahead, he reunited with the Gators as a quality control coach, gliding forward to the role of the wide receivers coach in 2014.

In 2015, Leak joined Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their football development and youth outreach division. However, the year 2016 is one which Leak would not want to remember.

The most intriguing update regarding the former quarterback is an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Orlando, Florida.

According to David Harris of the Orlando Sentinel, the Orlando police acknowledged the investigation on October 5, 2016. The accuser elected not to pursue the case, which was an unexpected turn. The girl and her guardian reached this decision after reporting the incident to a school resource officer.

Chris Leak's lawyer, Tim Jansen pointed out that Leak had denied the claims from the beginning. The 38-year-old has not been charged with any crime in connection with this case.

What happened to Chris Leak?

Chris Leak: Ex-Florida Gators' QB

Leak was linked to a crime that occurred on September 5, 2016. After a miserable 0–5 start to his coaching career at Edgewater High School, Leak announced his resignation on October 3rd, without providing a reason. The next day, Leak was confronted with the allegations, and his lawyer put forth a statement:

"I have been retained by Chris Leak. He adamantly denies the allegations recently release min a police report. Mr. Leak has cooperated with the investigators and we will continue to investigate what we believe are false allegations," said Jansen.

The controversy surrounding his past has attracted comments from fans and ex-players on account of his omission from the docuseries. Former Gators QB, Cam Newton recently expressed displeasure over the way Swamp Kings chose to disregard Leak. Leak has not commented on the fresh attention has has been getting on account of the docuseries.

