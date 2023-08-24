Cam Newton won a National Championship and Heisman Trophy for Auburn in perhaps the most dominant season college football has ever seen. He's remembered by fans for that, but they may have forgotten that he attended the University of Florida before that. He was a backup before being kicked out, going to junior college and then Auburn.

That means that Newton has a unique insight on the new Untold: Swamp Kings documentary on Netflix. This is a sports doc about those Florida Gators, people Newton played with and knew well.

Untold: Swamp Kings fails to impress by leaving out major storylines

Cam Newton stitched a popular Barstool content creator who was discussing what the documentary left out. Naturally, the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots standout had more to say.

"I've never received a National Championship ring from the University of Florida but that's another conversation for a different day. Some of the things that I did not like about the documentary was how they played Chris Leak in my opinion… Granted Tebow was everything and some. But let's not try to dim the lights off of Chris Leak."

He went on to say that the documentary left out some key members of those Florida team:

"Lastly, where were these players? I really wanted to hear from Percy Harvin, Joe Haden. The Pouncey twins. There was so much that they left out. But other than that, it was a good documentary."

Newton shared a locker room with several members of this team, and he wanted to see them on screen. Otherwise, the former MVP felt that it was a good documentary.

Cam Newton discussed the Untold: Swamp Kings story

This is a common complaint among fans. The documentary glossed over some key storylines that they wanted to know about. It's impossible for them to cover everything there was to cover, but important things were left out. The doc is failing to capture audiences as much due to this.

How good were the 2006-09 Florida Gators football team?

The 2006-2009 Florida Gators were one of the best college football teams of all time. They were stacked with future NFL talent. Take a look at players who were present:

Percy Harvin

Chris Leak

Tim Tebow

Brandon Spikes

Louis Murphy

Riley Cooper

Carlos Dunlap

Joe Haden

Cam Newton

Mike Puncey

Maurkice Pouncey

Janoris Jenkins

Aaron Hernandez

They won the National Championship in 2006 and 2008.

