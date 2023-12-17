Where is Fiesta Bowl parade 2023? Date, time, location, presenter and more

The vibrant city of Phoenix is gearing up for the 51st edition of the highly anticipated Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe showcases community pride, sportsmanship and holiday joy.

Le­gends Jake Plummer and Richard Je­fferson will lead the parade­ through central Phoenix as Grand Marshals. Joining them are World Champion Flag Football quarterback Diana Flores and state champion te­ams from the Arizona Interscholastic Association playoffs as Special Gue­sts.

When and where is the Fiesta Bowl Parade 2023?

The vibrant Vrbo Bowl Parade will be on Saturday as Central Phoenix becomes the lively backdrop for the Parade. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., offering spectators a fabulous opportunity to witness a two-mile march through the heart of the city.

The parade route commences on Central Avenue near Montebello Avenue, ensuring a festive atmosphere to celebrate the upcoming Fiesta Bowl game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on New Year's Day.

Where can I watch the Fiesta Bowl Parade?

The Parade can be enjoyed from various locations along the route, including Central and Seventh Street, as well as Seventh Street and Minnezona Avenue.

The Parade will also be broadcast live on Arizona's Family 3TV, accessible online, and through the AZFamily app.

How long does the Fiesta Bowl Parade last?

Get ready for a two-hour extravaganza as the Parade covers a 2-mile route through central Phoenix.

The parade promises to captivate audiences with its dynamic procession, showcasing the theme of "Spirit of Competition" that resonates with the essence of the Fiesta Bowl.

Who is playing in Fiesta Bowl 2023?

The 2023 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, slated for Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET, features an intriguing matchup between No. 8 Oregon and No. 23 Liberty. The clash is set to unfold at the renowned State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Ducks, originally vying for a College Football Playoff spot, find themselves facing a determined Liberty team in a game that promises excitement, competition and the thrill of a New Year's Six bowl.

Fiesta Bowl Parade Tickets

For those seeking an enhanced viewing experience, reserved seating for the Fiesta Bowl Parade is available for purchase at FiestaBowl.org.

Grandstand tickets are priced between $15 and $30 per person, and each section allows for a maximum purchase ranging from one to nine seats. That provides a comfortable and exclusive vantage point to soak in the festivities.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade 2023 promises to be a dazzling celebration of community, sportsmanship and holiday cheer.

With a star-studded lineup of Grand Marshals, including Jake Plummer and Richard Jefferson, and Special Guests like Diana Flores, the parade's "Spirit of Competition" theme will undoubtedly resonate with spectators lining the streets of Central Phoenix and those tuning in from afar.

