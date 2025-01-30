Where to watch Senior Bowl practice? A look at streaming options, important players and more

At the Reese's Senior Bowl, over 120 players are making their final case in game action to be taken in April's NFL draft. However, the college all-star game's name isn't fully honest, as draft-eligible underclassmen are able to participate for the second year in a row.

The lead-up to Saturday's game is just as — if not more — important than the game itself, giving scouts and brass a larger sample size in which to see players perform up close. Both the American team and the National team hold three practices, all of which are broadcasted by NFL Network.

The National team's Thursday practice will be broadcast on ESPNU and Fubo from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. From noon to 2 p.m., it can be seen on NFL Network and Fubo. The American team's practice follows and will be aired on ESPN2 and Fubo from 1-3 p.m., then on NFL Network and Fubo from 2-4 p.m.

Who's playing in the Reese's Senior Bowl?

This year's Reese's Senior Bowl has many intriguing names, starting with the quarterbacks: Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama). Michigan's Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings and Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon are among the tailbacks, while receivers Eric Ayomanor (Stanford), Tez Johnson (Oregon) and Xavier Restrepo (Miami) join them.

Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who had a nation-leading 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards, is the most notable tight end in Mobile, Alabama. Texas' Gunnar Helm is another noticeable name at that position.

Ole Miss interior defensive lineman Walter Nolen, once 247Sports' No. 2 player in the Class of 2022, has been turning heads in Reese's Senior Bowl practices. So has Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds.

"This year's roster, we're really excited about it," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said Monday. "I do feel like it's our best roster. It should be. We can bring juniors now."

Nagy feels that two groups stand out above the others in terms of potential.

"The two positions of strength – I think in the draft and really on those rosters – are running back and defensive line. I think those are unusually strong groups," Nagy said.

Having been a professional scout for nearly two decades, Nagy's words should be taken seriously.

