Who are Caleb Williams' parents, Carl Williams And Dayna Price? USC Heisman winner thanks mom and dad during award ceremony

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has won the most coveted honor in college football, the Heisman Trophy award. On Saturday night in New York City, the quarterback was named this year's recipient. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his parents, his mother Dayna Price and father Carl Williams:

"I don't know where I'd be without my parents and my mentors. They've been there with me all the way."

Caleb Williams was born and raised in the Washington D.C. area by his parents, Dayna and Carl. According to his high school football coach at Gonzaga College High School, Randy Trivers, he believes that Caleb's parents' way of raising him is the reason for his success so far.

Williams also said in his speech:

"To the most important woman in my life, thank you for always being my Mom first. The woman behind the scenes, who has a smile on her face and is willing to help others, you're an inspiration to me in many ways."

The USC quarterback referred to his mom, Dayna, as the "most important woman in his life." Calling her his inspiration and for everything she has done behind the scenes in his speech on Saturday night. He then accredited his father Carl with helping him achieve his dreams and making time to help him train and practice:

"To the old man over there, my Dad. He always walks to the beat of his own drum. Thank you for showing me the way, you instilled a work ethic in me at a young age that I can't thank you enough for. For the training sessions and late night practices. You're always there for me, making sacrifices in your own life so that I could achieve my dreams, wihich eventually became our dreams."

Is QB Caleb Williams eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft?

University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams started his college football career at the University of Oklahoma. He was Spencer Rattler's backup but eventually started seven games that season. When head coach Lincoln Riley took the job at USC, he followed his coach and enrolled in spring 2022.

As the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans this season, he led them to a 11-2 record and a near miss for an opportunity to play for the National Championship. He had a completion rate of 66% and threw for over 4,000 passing yards, the fourth highest in the country.

Williams threw for 37 touchdown passes and rushed for 10. While his stats are some of the best among all college football quarterbacks, the NFL will have to wait another season for the opportunity at drafting Caleb Williams.

Dane Brugler @dpbrugler Caleb Williams, man.



NFL teams already looking forward to the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams, man. NFL teams already looking forward to the 2024 NFL Draft. https://t.co/GEHdBmq80H

As a true sophomore who is just 20 years old, Caleb Williams isn't eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft. But this season's success and a Heisman Trophy win now has him as the clear front-runner for the number one draft pick for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Poll : 0 votes