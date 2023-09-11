Why did Mel Tucker leave Colorado football? Reasons explored in wake of alleged harassment charges at MSU

Michigan State Spartans coach Mel Tucker has been in the news recently. After being accused of alleged sexual harassment by activist Brenda Tracy, a cloud of uncertainty is looming over his coaching career.

The Michigan State coach joined the program back in 2020. Soon after, he met Brenda Tracy, who was introduced to him by a common friend.

She filed a complaint against Mel Tucker last December, alleging that he sexually harassed her during one of their phone calls. An investigation was launched thereafter, and the official hearing is set to be held in the first week of October.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Prior to joining the Michigan State Spartans, Mel Tucker was the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes for a year. He signed a five-year $14.75 million contract with Colorado in December 2018, and was expected to be with the program for a couple of years. So why did Tucker leave Colorado so abruptly?

During a press conference following his decision, he had opened up about what led to him deciding to leave Colorado for Michigan State.

Michigan State was the program that offered Tucker his first break in the world of coaching. He became the assistant under then-head coach Nick Saban back in 1997. In the press conference, he said that he felt the timing was right. He went on to state that even though leaving the Buffs was difficult for him, the decision to join Michigan State was the right one.

"Leaving Colorado was actually the toughest thing that I have ever done in my career, in my life actually. But this is the right time for be to be here. That's really what it comes down to. The commitment is here, the resources are here, the want-to, the leadership is here. Everything is here. Everything we need is here right now to get done what we need to get done", Tucker said.

When Tucker initially joined Michigan State in 2020, he was offered a contract that paid him $5.5 million annually for six years. This was almost double the contract he had with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 2021, Tucker led them to one of their best seasons in six years. He oversaw an 11-2 record that campaign, while also securing the win against Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

After this performance, Michigan State offered him a massive 10-year $95 million contract extension. Not only this, but the contract was fully guaranteed. This meant that Mel Tucker would earn whatever was remaining on the contract he signed two years ago, even if removed from his position.

Central Michigan v Michigan State

But the contract also has a clause that could terminate the contract if the coach is found guilty of an act that goes against the University's rules and regulations. There is a fair chance that Tucker might not get paid if he is convicted of the allegations made by Brenda Tracy in the official hearing next month.

Colorado Athletic director had addressed the press after the resignation of Mel Tucker

After Tucker's resignation, Colorado's athletic director Rick George had spoken during a press conference, saying that he was disappointed in the decision made by Mel Tucker, but he respected him and his choices as a person.

"Coach and I have a really strong relationship. We had a conversation on Saturday about his commitment to Colorado and I was comfortable with that. What transpired in the last 24 hours, it's disappointing. But look, coach is going to do what's best for him and his family and I support that."

George further added:

"I certainly have a lot of respect for Mel. He's a good man. I don't have anything negative to say about our relationship. I think we had a strong a strong relationship. He made a decision that I don't personally like, but I respect, and it's time to move on."

Michigan State have suspended Mel Tucker amidst an ongoing investigation of sexual harassment

In the aftermath of the complaint filed by Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker is now suspended without pay from the Michigan State football program. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said that Harlon Barnett will be acting as the interim head coach during Tucker's absence, along with Mark Dantonio, who is returning to Michigan State, where he was the head coach from 2007 to 2019.

Expand Tweet

Tucker's future hangs in the balance as we wait for the official hearing on the 5th and 6th of October.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel