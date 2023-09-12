"You keep on pushing through" - Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders, shares her wise thoughts on tackling setbacks in life

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders has taken to social media to share a very thought-provoking message with the thousands of people who follow her online.

In a recent Instagram post that Pilar Sanders shared, she talked about how one should continue facing all the hurdles and challenges in life. It is because as you continue living life, people who were your enemies before turn into your biggest fans.

She also hinted that both her sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who both play for Colorado under Deion, follow the same mindset. And this is why they have so many people cheering for them to this day. The clip then goes on to share a few photos of Shedeur playing for the Buffs and her cheering for the team during their 2023 college football games.

"What an amazing day. Let me just tell you something. You keep on living okay. No matter what trials and tribulations come your way, you keep on pushing through. Because I'm telling you, life will make your sworn enemies your fans. Yes your footstools baby...And your baby's fans okay. They'll be cheering for them. Hello somebody!!!" Pilar said in the video.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders is a celebrity in her own way. She is an actor, model, influencer, and gym instructor. On Instagram alone, she boasts a massive following of 189k followers.

Right from her high school days, Pilar has been making a name for herself in the world of fashion. But later on, she shifted her focus to the movie industry and was a part of many TV shows such as Walker, The Jamie Foxx Show, Veronica's Cabinet, and many more including a few films of the 90s as well. That is when she met Deion Sanders.

Both Pilar and Coach Prime were married for 14 years from 1999 to 2013. When Deion Sanders announced his intentions to part ways with Pilar, her attorney Larry Friedman told ABC News that this decision left her devastated.

"She is heartbroken about the current situation, and she's been a faithful and devoted wife to Deion Sanders, and she's been a very supportive wife to him. And she is committed to their marriage and would like to make it work. So she's very patient and intends to work on their marriage" Friedman said.

However, things didn't work out between them and they eventually separated from each other. Pilar has remained unmarried since then, while Deion Sanders has moved on in his romantic life with long-time girlfriend Tracey Edmonds.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders shows up for her ex-husband and their children during their Colorado games

Despite being Deion Sanders' ex-wife, it did not stop Pilar from making her way to support her children during their 2023 college football games. She made her first appearance during Colorado's season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs, where she shared many stories on her Instagram which showcased her immense support for her children Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

During that game, she was also accompanied by her daughter Shelomi Sanders, who was also present to showcase her support for her brothers during their season opener. Coach Prime and his team went on to win that game against TCU with a 42-45 scoreline.

The next game for the Buffs was at their home ground against Nebraska in week 2. And Pilar Sanders was once again in attendance at Folsom Field for the game. She took to Instagram once again to share a few posts before the start of the game, where we see her son Shedeur Sanders making an appearance as well.

Colorado won that game as well, dismantling Nebraska with a 36-14 scoreline. Deion Sanders' ex-wife then shared another post after the game that showcased the celebrations that were taking place on the field by the Buffs fanbase.