"You’re a super dad": Colorado fans cheer up Coach Prime as Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester & Jimmy Horn Jr.  join Travis Hunter on Day 3

Fans praised Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders (also known as Coach Prime), as four of his former players were selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The league wrapped up the seventh round of the draft on Saturday, with Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Travis Hunter getting selected in various rounds.

Coach Prime celebrated Wester and Horn getting drafted by posting photos of them on X (formerly Twitter). He included a caption expressing gratitude for his former players joining the league.

"God is Good!," he tweeted.

Fans reacted to Coach Prime's tweet, giving him credit for helping his former players, including his son, join the NFL.

"Your son will do great! You're a super dad," one wrote.

"Yes Sir! God is so, so good! Won't God do it! Well done to you coach and your team.," another posted.

"We Coming good job coach prime keep them young men in high spirits and becoming professionals god bless remember god don't make no mistakes we anit coming we here let the hater's hate we congratulate," one wrote.

"NGL i hated when you left JS but you've done right by the man above. Keep doing your thing prime. You have always been my childhood hero and I hope nothing but the best for y'all," a fourth fan wrote.

"All the time coach. Congratulations to these young men.," a fan commented.

"You prepared them all well. Thank you always for all you do and who you are.," another tweeted.

2025 NFL draft: Where did each former player from Coach Prime's team get drafted

Hunter was the first former Colorado player taken in the 2025 NFL draft, with the second pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

The wide receiver/cornerback finished his senior year with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter had 35 total tackles (24 solo), four interceptions and one forced fumble. His performances last year earned him the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Shedeur was the next player to be taken in the draft. The Cleveland Browns used their 144th pick in the fifth round to acquire him. He was sixth in the 2024 college football season in passing yards, completing 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The next former Colorado star to get drafted was Wester in the sixth round. The Baltimore Ravens used their 206th pick to add the wide receiver to their roster. Last year, Wester had 74 receptions for 931 yards and ten touchdowns.

The last player from Deion Sanders' team to get drafted was Horn, by the Carolina Panthers with the 208th pick. He caught 37 passes for 441 yards and one touchdown.

Coach Prime also had Shilo Sanders, Will Sheppard and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig join the NFL as undrafted free agents. He will hope to create more stars in Colorado who could be NFL draft prospects in the future.

