Travis Hunter sends 3-word message after getting drafted by Jaguars in blockbuster trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted Travis Hunter, making a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up and draft arguably the best athlete in this year's draft class. Hunter, fresh off a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes, will look to play a significant role in the Jaguars' rebuild.

Ad

Following his selection, Hunter posted a picture of himself on Instagram, holding his new Jaguars jersey, writing:

"God is GREAT! #DUUUVAL"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Jacksonville Jaguars paid a fortune to earn the rights to draft Travis Hunter. According to Yahoo Sports, the Browns got the No. 5 overall pick, the No. 36 overall pick, the No. 126 overall pick and a 2026 NFL draft first-round pick from the Jaguars. In return, they snagged the No. 2 overall pick (which they used to select Hunter), the No. 104 overall pick and the No. 200 overall pick.

The Browns later used their newly acquired No.5 pick to draft Mason Graham. As for Hunter, the question is now how Liam Coen utilizes his generational skill set in the upcoming 2025 season and beyond.

Ad

Most draft analysts viewed Travis Hunter to be the best wide receiver, cornerback and overall athlete in this year's draft. He stamped his credentials by winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Travis Hunter play two positions for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

According to ESPN, there's a good chance that the Jacksonville Jaguars will let Hunter play both sides of the ball. A report authored by multiple contributors says that Hunter will play a significant role in Liam Coen's offense.

The new coach is set to pair Hunter with Pro Bowl wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The duo will catch passes from Trevor Lawrence in the 2025 season.

Ad

It's expected that Hunter will feature at the outside cornerback opposite Tyson Campbell in the upcoming season. However, he will likely face more competition to start on defense due to the presence of Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones.

It's unclear whether Hunter will play the full slate of snaps on defense. However, Coen has said that they have had discussions with the nutrition, training and equipment staff about ensuring that Hunter can handle the professional workload.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.