Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel thinks Deion Sanders should stay out of dictating where Shedeur Sanders gets drafted.

Recently, Daniel took to "The Facility" on FOX to offer his thoughts on rumors that Coach Prime could have a say in where his son gets drafted. Simply put, the former New Orleans Saints signal-caller thinks Sanders should stay out of it.

"I think it's a little ridiculous. When was the last time a dad is supposed to dictate where you got drafted? Last time I checked, skill should dictate where you get drafted. Not your dad......... I think Prime is an excellent - one of the best to ever play the game. One of the most elite talents. But as a parent, I feel like you should stay out of it.

"And I know, because I'm sure probably some GMs or some coaches are probably going to ask your opinion. And probably take it more importantly than others because of who you are. But last time I checked, man, your skill and what you do on the field should do the talking to GMs. And we're operating in this world like we're sure Shedeur is going to go in the top five. I'm not so sure."

Speculation on where Shedeur Sanders will play NFL football

Sanders is currently the top-ranked quarterback on many draft analysts' boards. Come draft day, many are expecting the Colorado Buffaloes product to be the first quarterback to be snagged up. In fact, many believe he could go as early as first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Of course, that remains to be seen as many factors, such as trades and other team needs, could come into play. Despite this, few are expecting the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to be available after the first few picks. Sanders has also been linked to other teams such as the New York Giants and even the Las Vegas Raiders.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

QB Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes is also a highly sought-after prospect on analysts' boards and could very well be selected ahead of Sanders when it's all said and done. Regardless of who ends up drafting him, all eyes will be on the son of Coach Prime when he takes his first snaps under the bright NFL lights later this year.

The 2025 NFL Draft will go down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

