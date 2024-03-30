“Your girl love 'em” - Projected No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams claps back at haters after receiving criticism over “pink lips”

Caleb Williams has found himself at the center of a cultural debate after facing criticism for his unconventional style choices, including sporting pink lips at a March Madness game. Known for his individuality, Williams has embraced his distinct fashion sense, which includes painted nails, among other expressive elements.

In a video shared by USC Assistant Athletic Director Gavin Morris on Thursday, Williams proudly showcased his phone, lips and clear nails. In the video, Morris wanted to see what Caleb’s phone looked like.

“The wallet’s white, the phone is pink, the case is clear,” Williams said

Morris didn’t stop there.

“What the fingernails look like?” he asked again.

“Nails are clear, Lips are pink. Your girl love ’em,” Williams responded.

Morris posted the interaction on his X account and wrote:

"Hey @CALEBcsw 4 Weeks From Tonight Where We at‼️🤣😂 #G1S."

The choice by Williams to paint his nails has sparked questions about his ability to lead in an NFL locker room. However, figures like Colin Cowherd and Robert Griffin III have defended Williams, emphasizing that his style has no bearing on his potential as a professional quarterback.

With the 2024 NFL draft inching closer and the Chicago Bears an almost certain destination for Williams, it will be interesting to see how the quarterback's NFL career pans out.

Caleb Williams finds support in Colin Cowherd

The former USC Trojans signal-caller is a highly anticipated prospect for the upcoming NFL draft. The 22-year-old found support from analyst Colin Cowherd after being pictured with pink nails and a pink phone at a Trojans women's basketball game on Monday.

Cowherd compared Williams' style to that of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, suggesting that Chicago fans, known for embracing diverse personalities, would accept his fashion choices.

While some critics have questioned Williams' unconventional accessories, citing traditional gender norms, Cowherd believes that past quarterbacks have worn eccentric attire without media backlash or impact on their performance.

He reassured Williams, highlighting Chicago's cosmopolitan nature and his established connection with the city.

Caleb Williams' pink nails hold personal significance, symbolizing his bond with his mother, a nail technician who has painted his nails since high school. Cowherd stressed that as a quarterback, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner should prioritize aspects like media relations and team dynamics over superficial concerns like appearance.

