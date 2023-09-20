Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban enjoys peaceful day by Lake Tuscaloosa with her dog 

Alabama coach Nick Saban's outspoken daughter Kristen Saban has become part of the lore surrounding the Crimson Tide with the passion she often shows when defending the team and her famous father.

Kristen's life has revolved around the Crimson Tide. She attended Alabama, became a student assistant for the football team, and even served as an events staffer at Bryant-Denny, Alabama's home stadium.

Kristen recently posted a picture on her Instagram story of herself spending the day on the shores of a tranquil Lake Tuscaloosa with her dog.

Kristen Saban's controversies

Kristen Saban has never been far from controversy and in 2021, she found herself in the midst of a wave of criticism.

She tweeted that the Ohio State Buckeyes were using the excuse of COVID-19 cases in their camp to postpone the title game against Alabama. However, she later apologized for her comments.

Recently, on an SEC Network Instagram video where the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority was showing off their fits for the Alabama versus Texas game, sports analyst Paul Finebaum made an appearance.

Nick Saban's daughter made her feelings clear in the comments section on the sports analyst even though he appeared to be supporting the Crimson Tide.

"I still hate him."

Kristen Saban to Nick Saban's defense

Kristen has always come to the defense of her famous father whenever results don't go his way and if he gets any criticism from fans and pundits.

Kristen Saban reminded Alabama fans who criticized Nick Saban after the week two loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Bryant-Denny.

She shared the video with a short caption.

"Getting tired of reminding y’all."

In the mentioned video, Nick Saban was effusive in his defense of the Crimson Tide players who were going through a challenging period. He said:

"Proud and happy to support them and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude. You know what else? Nobody wants to win worse than they do, not me, not you; I don't care what kind of fan you are. Nobody wants to win more than the players that play."

In the clip, Nick Saban was scathing in responding to the detractors.

"Nobody feels worse than they do when they lose...nobody. For all you self-absorbed folks out there, who can't look past your own self, appreciate what other people are doing."

Despite the difficulties facing Alabama, at least Nick Saban still has one unwavering supporter in his corner.