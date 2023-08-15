"Not my sugar daddy": Johnny Manziel's ex-wife Bre Tiesi once dropped honest confession on relationship with Nick Cannon

Before getting pregnant with Nick Cannon's child, Bre Tiesi was in a relationship with the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M, Johnny Manziel. "Johnny Football" and Tiesi started dating in 2016, during which time the QB was struggling with his life.

Tiesi stood alongside Manziel when he was fired by his agent, stamped with assault and sobriety allegations and released by the Cleveland Browns. The couple got engaged in 2017. However, Tiesi's tolerance level was surpassed in 2019, when she became aware of alleged cheating allegations against Manziel.

Tiesi and Johnny Manziel confirmed their split on March 28, 2019. After their breakup, Tiesi had many dots connecting her to comedian Nick Cannon. In April 2022, in an interview with US Weekly, Bre talked about her relationship with Cannon, saying,

"All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation.”

Bre Tiesi was hammered with judgments calling her out for using Cannon as a "sugar daddy."

As part of the sixth season of "Selling Sunset," she discussed her relationship with Nick Cannon with co-star Amanza Smith:

“I take care of myself. If my son needs something, or we do, I ask; that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad, and Nick is not my sugar daddy. Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at. The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support.

"Because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.’”

What happened between Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi?

Bre Tiesi married Johnny Manziel at a courthouse

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel got engaged in March 2017 and later wed at a California courthouse. They did not include a high-profile guest list. Instead, they got married in the presence of a few witnesses, per sources in communication with People Magazine.

Two years later, Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating and was vocal about the topic in several Instagram comments.

Manziel gave a statement with respect to his split with the model:

"This is all very, very personal and very sad. I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Bre Tiesi deleted all the pictures of her and Johnny Football from her profile. Consequently, Manziel also deactivated his account. Later, the QB joined the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. Currently, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner plays with the FCF (Fan Controlled Football) Zappers.