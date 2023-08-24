Marvin Harrison Jr., the Ohio State Buckeyes' talented wide receiver, dampened fans' spirits with his surprising proclamation regarding their fitness at the beginning of the season.

Ohio State fans have been giddy with anticipation after being ranked No. 3 in the AP preseason poll just behind Kirby Smart's Georgia and Jim Harbaugh's Michigan.

Speaking on the "Eleven Warriors" channel about the growth of fellow receiver Carnell Tate, Harrison revealed the reality of a punishing fall camp ahead of Ohio State's opener against Indiana:

"Interesting part of the game, no one's really healthy, especially after going into week one — just brutal camp. No one's really healthy going into the season."

After narrowly losing in the College Football Playoff last season to eventual champion Georgia, the expectations are high among fans that the Buckeyes will take the next step and win the national championship.

Is the Marvin Harrison Jr. hype justified?

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a fantastic relationship with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who departed for the NFL at the end of last season. He has been lauded for his effortless route-running abilities and highlight-reel catches.

The wide receiver has appeared in Bruce Feldman's Athletic's "Freak List" for a second year running for his unnatural athletic abilities that might shed light on the reason why he is so highly regarded.

Feldman described what makes Harrison so special:

"There isn’t a better player in college football right now, regardless of position. At 6-4, 208, the son of a Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver is remarkably gifted. He has everything. He’s very strong — he bench presses 380 pounds and did 20 reps of 225 on the bench and squatted 500."

He is undoubtedly the Big Ten's best wide receiver and perhaps the best in college football. Last season, he had 77 catches resulting in 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 16.4 yards per reception.

He is so good, that former New England Patriots player Chad Johnson made a mind-boggling promise regarding his prospects this season.

“Oh, my God. Oh, my God. The real deal," Johnson said. "He’s going to win the Heisman this year, and I stand on that. If I’m wrong, I’ll never eat McDonald’s again.”

The talented receiver has shown promise on the big stage as well with his best performance coming against back-to-back national champion Georgia.

He caught five passes resulting in two touchdowns and 106 yards against the national champion. The narrow 42-41 loss that the Buckeyes suffered was mainly attributed to his injury midway through the game.

This should be the season Marvin Harrison Jr. establishes himself as the best wide receiver in college football and a high first-round pick during next year's draft.

