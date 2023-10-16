Olivia Dunne's Touchdown: LSU Football Sees $3,200,000 worth Tiktok star attend Auburn game with BF Paul Skenes

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes have emerged as one of the most discussed couples in the past few months after they admitted that they were dating.

It took a while before they confirmed their relationship status but Paul Skenes recently acknowledged that he was dating Olivia Dunne publicly.

Dunne has become the face of the college sports NIL environment and according to On3 has a NIL valuation of $3.3 million which puts her at No. 3 on the NIL 100 rankings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Recently, the couple was seen attending the football clash pitting the LSU Tigers against the Auburn Tigers during week seven of college football action.

Olivia Dunne reposted a video and pictures of herself at the game on her widely popular Instagram account stories.

Enter caption

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes also attended LSU's clash against Arkansas at the Tiger Stadium a few weeks ago.

Paul Skenes outlines the difficulties of dating Olivia Dunne

Before he transferred to the LSU Tigers, Paul Skenes played for the United States Air Force Academy where he was team captain. He met Olivia Dunne through a roommate at LSU when both were student-athletes.

Skenes recently outlined the difficulties of dating Olivia Dunne to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

"If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever. It's nice to be able to have that conversation," Skenes said. "She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either. I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her."

Skenes also revealed that he was not on social media a lot like his girlfriend and he explained how the negativity affects them.

"I wasn't on it (social media) during the season because it's toxic. When you see something positive about you or something negative, it doesn't matter," Skenes said. "There's no substance to it. It can't help."

He continued:

"It's worse for her. I've told her, 'People are gonna write about you. People are gonna write about me. If it rattles you, if it makes you upset, you gotta find a way to either not see it or not get upset over it.' In my mind, it's a lot easier to not see it than not get upset over it."

Paul Skenes highlights modern-day social media being one of the factors that will always have an impact on their relationship.