"Oregon is scared so they need uniforms that change colors" - CFB fans troll Dan Lanning's team for planning to wear color-changing shoes in Week 4

Deion Sander's No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes travel to Eugene to face Dan Lanning's No. 10 Oregon Ducks at the Autzen Stadium for an elite Week 4 matchup.

In practice this week, the Buffaloes have been trying to recreate the raucous atmosphere guaranteed to meet them at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Oregon revealed that the team would wear cutting-edge, heat-activated, color-changing Vapor Edge KF Dunks shoes by Nike against Colorado.

College football fans were quick to troll the Ducks, insinuating that they were so scared of the Buffaloes that they had to wear color-changing shoes among a host of other hilarious trolls.

Oregon's Bo Nix versus Colorado's Shedeur Sanders

One of the biggest talking points in this game will be two elite quarterbacks –Oregon's Bo Nix and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders – going head to head.

The two QBs have started the season red-hot.

Bo Nix has thrown for 893 yards resulting in eight touchdowns with no interceptions on 77.7% completion.

Sanders has thrown for 1,251 yards resulting in 10 touchdowns with one interception on 78.7% completion.

Nix laid down the challenge for his home fans to make the atmosphere unbearable for the visitors.

"Well, they're saying it's sold out," Nix said. "So I expect it to be, you know, one of the, you know, one of the more fun games I've ever been a part of, you know, a loud game. You know, very obnoxious, I hope, and I just expect an awesome atmosphere because, you know, Autzen.

"I've been at a few so far, and, you know, there's no better place, so I expect it to be very loud. And it's one of those games you grow up wishing you can play in."

Dan Lanning stands up to Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has managed to cultivate a siege mentality that has served his underdog team well this season.

In each of the three games that Colorado has played this season, the Buffaloes have had personal beef with the opponents.

The clash against Oregon has been hyped up due to the seeming grudge between Deion Sanders and Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who dismissed the importance of the Buffaloes moving to the Big 12 next season.

"I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference," Lanning said. "I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

At the time, Sanders had a ready-made sarcastic reply for the Oregon coach.

"The same teams who were talking about us, right?" Sanders asked. "Ooh Lord, that was good."

Coach Prime more or less wins all the duels fought in the public domain, and he resoundingly won the last one against Colorado State's Jay Norvell, but it seems as if Dan Lanning is standing up to the charismatic coach.