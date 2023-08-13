Ranking the Top 5 Clemson football players of all time: Who amongst the lot is considered the best to don the Tigers' uniform?

Clemson football has been a veritable football factory and has produced some of the greatest-ever college football players.

Ranking the top 5 greatest Clemson football players of all time is therefore not an easy task but we try to anyway.

Enter caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#5. William Perry

William Perry fittingly brought Clemson its first national championship in 1981 and was fondly known as 'the refrigerator' due to his humongous size.

He helped the Tigers to an undefeated 12-0 season and victory in the Orange Bowl against Nebraska, which was the national championship game.

A three-time All-American during his time playing for the Tigers, Perry was picked by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1985 draft pick.

Perry holds a unique record in the NFL. He is the heaviest-ever player to have scored a touchdown at 335 lbs.

#4. DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins began his freshman year as a Tiger as one of the most important members of Dabo Sweeney's team. He even had time to play 7 games for the basketball team.

He was one of the players who helped Clemson take several steps forward during Sweeney's early years. The program's first 11-win season came during his junior year and he was instrumental in the Chick-fil-A Bowl win against LSU.

He formed a formidable partnership with wide receiver Sammy Watkins and earned first-team all-conference honors after his stellar season. Hopkins was drafted No. 27 overall by the Houston Texans in 2013.

#3. Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins had a monster freshman year where he was the nation's leader in reception yards per game, touchdowns, and all-purpose yards.

He earned AP first-team All-American honors and broke several school records held by Clemson legend C.J. Spiller. Watkins holds the Tigers' record for receptions with 240.

Watkins was picked No. 4 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 draft.

#2. C.J Spiller

Spiller became an important member of the team during his freshman year and rushed for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns on 129 rushes.

Spiller broke the record for kickoff return touchdowns and by being one of only five players to gain 7,000 all-purpose yards during his sophomore year. He was also the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Player of the Year.

In 2009, he was the only FBS player to score a touchdown in every game of the season. He finished No. 6 in the Heisman Trophy final ranking.

When he declared for the draft, his No. 28 jersey was retired by the Tigers. Spiller was picked No. 9 by the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 draft.

#1. Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's first start for Clemson brought six touchdown passes which was a school record. His sophomore year brought an undefeated 12-0 season and a No. 1 ranking.

He led the team to their first ACC championship win in 4 years and the college football playoff against Oklahoma where he was named MVP.

He put up 478 total yards in the national championship game against Nick Saban's Alabama, the most ever in a title game. His No. 3 finish in the Heisman Trophy rankings was the highest ever in program history.

Watson led Clemson to the national championship against Alabama snapping a 30-year wait and winning Dabo Sweeney's first title. He was drafted No 12 by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL draft.

Coach Dabo Sweeney has revitalized the program and will likely help the Tiger's football factory continue to churn out prospects that might one day make this list.