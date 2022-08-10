Deshaun Watson's former college HC weighs in on Browns QB's troublesome suspension

Deshaun Watson won his Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney, his first National Championship back in January 2017. The feat seems to have come with a lifetime of loyalty. Swinney commented on Watson's ongoing legal issues and didn't condemn the quarterback in any way.

Instead, he shared that he is simply there for Watson whenever his former title-winning Tigers signal-caller gives him a call. Swinney relayed that Watson feels he's at the back end of the drama:

“I’ve communicated with Deshaun over the last year or so quite a bit. He’s kind of at the back end of it. He’s been through all the legal stuff and now he’s kind of dealing with the last part of it. Not quite finality of it, but eventually it will be and he’ll move forward.”

MarkMaske @MarkMaske Roger Goodell on the NFL continuing to seek a full-season suspension for Deshaun Watson in its appeal: “Because we’ve seen the evidence. She [disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence.... (cont'd) Roger Goodell on the NFL continuing to seek a full-season suspension for Deshaun Watson in its appeal: “Because we’ve seen the evidence. She [disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence.... (cont'd)

It doesn't sit well with the NFL that the Browns 'rigged' Deshaun Watson's contract

NBC Sports' Peter King reported earlier this week that many around NFL circles are dissatisfied with how Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million contract was structured.

King said his source said that it 'doesn't sit well' with the league or any of the other owners:

"One influential NFL person told me on this trip that it doesn’t sit well with the league or 31 other owners that the Browns rigged the Watson contract so that his suspension would cause him to lose only a fraction of his 2022 compensation."

Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt Thoughts on Deshaun Watson and 6 games Thoughts on Deshaun Watson and 6 games https://t.co/GBLoa7V7kY

Browns GM Andrew Berry defended the transaction as a strategic move by Cleveland to set the stage for the rest of their offseason:

"We understand the optics of it. I think for us, after we got comfortable with Deshaun, the contract was really a football decision. The things that were important to us from a club perspective were to have Deshaun under contract for another year and to have it structured in a manner that would allow us maximum flexibility to execute the rest of our offseason plan."

No matter how many games Deshaun Watson ends up losing to this suspension, fans continue to slam the Browns for giving someone accused of sexual misconduct a $230 million deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12