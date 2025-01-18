Riley Leonard NFL draft stock: Notre Dame QB's potential landing spots explored after CFP National Championship

Riley Leonard and Notre Dame are a win away from a national title. The Duke transfer quarterback has been dedicated to the Fighting Irish's cause, helping the team to one of its best campaigns in recent memory — one that will end in Atlanta on Monday night.

Leonard has been willing to put his body on the line for Notre Dame during this College Football Playoff run. The most notable example of that came in the team's Sugar Bowl quarterfinal clash with Georgia, when he laid out head-first on a keeper, needing a first down to keep the clock rolling late in the win.

"It's in his DNA," Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock told ESPN. "I knew he was a competitive guy. That's a strong trait we knew he had, but it's so much greater than I'd imagined. He's a winner, and he brings people around him to his level. And I think that's the biggest compliment you can give a quarterback."

Riley Leonard could finish his college career with a national championship. Where might he end up after that?

Riley Leonard NFL Draft projection

Bleacher Report's NFL scout Dame Parson considers Leonard to be a third-round choice, one that could slide into a spot as a high-level backup or a potential starter. Parson compared Leonard's game to Ryan Tannehill, who occupied the No. 1 job for the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Riley Leonard landing spots

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with several injuries, most notably to his head, during his time in South Beach. It's been a normal thing for an understudy to have to step in, and Riley Leonard would provide a tough attitude behind him.

Miami's backups this season, Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson, weren't particularly impressive. Mike McDaniel might want a reliable guy to fill in for Tagovailoa when needed.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is entrenched as the Cardinals' starter. For the first time in a few seasons, he started the entirety of Arizona's games. However, with the team's struggles, it's fair to wonder how long Murray might be the clear-cut guy to lead a team that hasn't reached the postseason since 2021.

Riley Leonard could sit behind Murray and take over if needed down the line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South division champions had an early exit from the postseason, but Baker Mayfield will likely remain their guy at signal-caller. Mayfield didn't miss a game this season, meaning former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask never really got any time.

Trask has only played in seven games in three years as a pro, throwing 10 total passes. Leonard might be an improvement as the team's No. 2.

