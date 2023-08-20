The Robert Shiver murder mystery that involved a plot to kill the ex-Auburn player by his former model wife, Lindsay Shiver, has taken several twists and turns after it was uncovered.

The story has all the hallmarks of a good mystery movie, including the location setting, the Bahamas islands, a former football player, an assassin, an extramarital affair and a former beauty queen.

New details have emerged that puts the timeline of events into sharp perspective. On July 16, Lindsay Shiver called the police to her palatial home in Georgia claiming "a physical altercation" occurred between her and Robert Shiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

When the police arrived, the story took a new twist. Apparently, Robert Shiver had denied Lindsay Shiver access to the private jet that he was using to travel with their kids to their home in the Bahamas.

He explained his reasoning to the police officers:

"I told her I'm not supporting that. You're not getting on the airplane. That will mess with the kids' heads, and it's just something we are not going to do."

Expand Tweet

The timeline of the Robert Shiver murder mystery

With the emergence of the new evidence via the police officer's bodycam, it turns out that the hostility between Robert Shiver and his wife Lindsay had been brewing for a while.

The police officers who made the discovery of the conspiracy to kill Robert Shiver in the Bahamas were not initially looking at the suspect for murder. Their raid on a bar in Abaco, where a burglary suspect worked, uncovered the plot.

The incriminating WhatsApp chats between the trio were discovered, and the plan unraveled quickly from there. Apparently, Lindsay had sent Robert's picture to Feran Newbold writing, "Kill him."

She claims that she was not serious and was simply venting due to the frustrations of the divorce. Her boyfriend, Terrance Bethel, backed up the claims.

“Everybody says things out of frustration," Bethel said. "None of us have anything to hide. People are taking everything at face value and defaming us"

Lindsay Shiver; her boyfriend, Terrance Bethel; and the would-be assassin, Feran Newbold were all arrested and charged in Nassau. The men were both released on $20,000 bail each and were made to wear ankle GPS monitors.

Lindsay stayed in Fox Hill Prison, Nassau, for much longer as she sought the $100,000 bail set for her.

When she was released after posting bail 19 days later, she was forced to wear an ankle monitor and was forbidden from leaving the country. If found guilty, she could face a sentence of up to 60 years.