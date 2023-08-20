One-third of the trio plotting to kill Robert Shiver is his wife's lover, Terrance Bethel. The local from Abaco, Bahamas has admitted to his affair with Lindsay Shiver which led to their arrest for the murder plot.

After evidence was discovered on his phone with incriminating WhatsApp chats between himself, Lindsay, and alleged hitman Feran Newbold, during a police sting, they were all arrested and charged.

Terrance Bethel and Feran Newbold were both released on a $20,000 bail and were obliged to wear GPS ankle monitors. Bethel openly acknowledged his affair with Lindsay recently.

“I love her. Everybody knows we are together. We are not hiding anything,” he said. “She’s a great mother. I have too much respect for her and her children to want to hurt their father.”

Terrance Bethel denies that any plot exists between him, Newbold, and Lindsay Shiver to kill Robert Shiver in the first place.

“Everybody says things out of frustration. None of us have anything to hide. People are taking everything at face value and defaming us.”

If found guilty, the accused are looking at carrying out a sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison.

Did new evidence come to light in the Robert Shiver case?

Bodycam footage has emerged of a confrontation between Robert Shiver and his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, days before the plot to kill him was uncovered.

The confrontation was captured when the police were called to their residence in Georgia by Lindsay.

Apparently, she was incensed because her husband would not allow her to use his private jet to fly to the Bahamas to meet Terrance Bethel. She claims that he has gotten physical with her before.

"We have filed for divorce, but living in the same house. It's hell on earth, as you can imagine. Just got super aggressive and that's why I called immediately, because he's been physical before and I'm just not doing that."

Lindsay further tells the police officers that they were to fly to the island with their kids.

"Yeah, we're supposed to be going with our kids."

Robert's answer to the officers laid out why he was denying her the use of the plane.

"I told her I'm not supporting that. You're not getting on the airplane. That will mess with the kids' heads and it's just something we are not going to do."

The couple was due to appear in court to hash out their divorce proceedings in July 2023. With the new attempted murder trial taking a back seat. The Robert Shiver saga just seems to get murkier with each passing day.