"Get an easy lick off Shedeur Sanders": Cam Ward eyes making money off Coach Prime's son after he makes boastful offer

Cam Ward knows how much people pay attention to Shedeur Sanders. The two quarterbacks have been working out with each other, staying in shape ahead of April's NFL draft. The two are in contention for being the first passer taken off the board at that event.

Ad

In a video posted Thursday on YouTube by Well Off Media, Ward asked about the white shirt Sanders was wearing as the two worked through throwing drills.

"It's been in my closet for, like, two months," Sanders said (Timestamp: 6:31). "You want me to sign it?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ward replied: "Yeah, I'm gonna sell that mother. It'd be some easy money. Get an easy lick off Shedeur Sanders."

Ad

Trending

Ward offered to swap jerseys with Sanders after the two play one another in the NFL. He would add Sanders' jersey to his collection, which includes Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Ad

Where will Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward land at the next level?

According to ESPN's Field Yates' most recent mock scenario, Cam Ward is taken by the New York Giants as the No. 3 pick. Three picks later, Shedeur Sanders is drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The two teams most pressed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason are the Giants and Raiders, and I wouldn't rule out New York pursuing a veteran via a trade before we even get to the draft," Yates wrote of Ward. "Under present roster constructions, though, I have the Giants taking the electric Ward as the first signal-caller off the board."

Ad

"Though he must clean up his footwork and decision-making, Ward has a high ceiling. He brings a powerful arm, can be an innovator on the field and has a steely demeanor in big moments," he added.

During his lone season at Miami, Ward passed Houston's Case Keenum for the Division I record for all-time passing touchdowns. His 18,189 career passing yards are third only to Keenum and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.

Ad

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes Sanders is the safer bet to be the first signal-caller drafted.

"You won't find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders, who took 99 sacks over the past two seasons but still put up really strong numbers," Kiper wrote last month. "I'm always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball."

Ad

"When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense. And while he's not necessarily a major rushing threat, he can keep the chains moving with his legs when there is an opening," he added.

Sanders and Ward are the top prospects in a relatively thin draft at the position. They'll both be sought after.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.