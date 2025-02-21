"I love the NFL": Shedeur Sanders rejects Cam Ward's idea to create a brand new league

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward have been working out together ahead of April's NFL draft. The two quarterbacks have built a bond as that event approaches, and both will likely be taken off the board early. In a video posted Thursday on YouTube by Well Off Media, Ward raised an interesting idea.

Given the situation of politics and such in America, the record-setting passer wondered during a training session what it would be like to build a start-up.

"What's going on in the world, man?" Ward asked Sanders as the latter worked on his mechanics (Timestamp: 3:12). "Maybe me and you should just go to another country, start our own football league. Turn it up. We could be the Lavar Ball of this shit."

"I love the NFL, bro," Sanders said. "I love the NFL, bro."

Ward clarified his idea, letting it be known that he doesn't want to ditch football's biggest stage.

"I was saying when we done," Ward said. "When we done, we can move our fortune. How long you wanna play? What's the max? 18 (years)?"

Sanders answered: "Until God tell me."

Where could Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward wind up in the NFL?

ESPN's Field Yates' most recent mock draft has Cam Ward going No. 3 to the New York Giants and Shedeur Sanders being taken at No. 6 by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"They (Raiders) can land the best pure passer in the draft right at No. 6," Yates wrote. "This season, Sanders trailed only Ward in touchdown passes (37) and was fourth in the FBS in passing yards (4,134). He throws with touch and precision when given time and space in the pocket.

"(Las Vegas) needs to stop the revolving door at QB with a long-term fix. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't the answer. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell couldn't take hold of the job. But Sanders could quickly improve this situation," he added.

Ward wasn't a fan of Yates' projection. He talked to Sanders about it during another training session.

"Come on, man. You know you ain't first. You talking about No. 1, you went No. 2," Ward said.

Sanders replied: "Not going to be the first pick."

Ward continued his argument. He's been projected to go earlier in the draft and appears to believe Sanders should, too.

"Who said anything about that?" Ward asked. "Hey, why them boys kept me saying you going to No. 6? We both know that ain't."

Things will be much clearer for the two when the draft rolls around. It will be interesting to see which quarterback-needy franchises add the two.

