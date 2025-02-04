"I said, "Slow your a** down'": Coach Jason Brown opens up about his text to Cam Newton after his hot Arch Manning & Nick Saban take

Nick Saban was linked to the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching job last week by Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP quarterback theorized that Jerry Jones' hiring of Brian Schottenheimer is a deliberate move, one that will net America's Team a much larger return this time next year.

Former Independence community college coach Jason Brown, of "Last Chance U" fame, thinks such an idea is silly.

"Here's the thing, Cam's on a heater right now as far as content-creating goes," Brown said last Thursday on "Bailey Price Media." "I just texted him. Right now, I just texted Cam. I said, 'You better slow your ass down, homie.' He's on a heater. He's on everybody's head. He shares one of my videos every day, it seems, like, 'Play the game, homie.'

"He goes after Steve Kim and Whitlock and now he's on a rant about he would've kept the MVP over the Super Bowl. He's just on a heater right now."

"I think they're tanking for Arch," Newton said last Thursday on ESPN's "First Take." "Make it make sense. Coach (Brian) Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him. ... Jerry Jones is a businessman, and he's going to get into his Don Corleone mentality, and he's going to give him a deal he can't refuse. Who? Nick Saban.

"Go get Nick Saban as your head coach and Arch Manning as your No. 1 pick."

Coach Jason Brown on Nick Saban potentially coaching in the NFL

Saban has been a head coach at the NFL level before, but it didn't go all that well. Over a two-season span from 2005-06, Saban posted a 15-17 record with the Miami Dolphins, a tenure remembered in part for the franchise's decision to pass on Drew Brees for Daunte Culpepper.

Saban's contemporaries, now-North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and recently-hired Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll, chose to return to the sidelines, though, so Brown isn't ruling out Saban making a similar comeback.

"Nick Saban doesn't want to coach in the NFL, in my opinion," Brown said. "But, if he does coach again, it would be in the NFL. I could see him following Belichick and Pete Carroll, saying, 'I got one more in me.' Cool. ... Again, we're asking why Deion didn't take the job because he wants control.

"You don't think Nick Saban wants fucking control? Jerry Jones is not giving that up. He's not giving it up. So no, I don't see Nick Saban (in Dallas). And Arch Manning? I could see Arch Manning going to New Orleans before I do Dallas."

If Saban doesn't coach ever again, his legacy is certainly set. He'll be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year and has a laundry list of accomplishments to his name, including having won the most national championship of any head coach in college football history.

