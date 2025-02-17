NFL analyst gives Browns a harsh reality check as Cleveland targets Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders at the 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is likely well aware that this is the time of year when everything about him is analyzed. The now-former Colorado passer is no stranger to attention, as the Buffaloes have been one of the most publicized programs in college football since he and his father arrived in Boulder.

Cleveland is a possible landing spot for Sanders, but Daryl Ruiter of Cleveland sports talk radio station 92.3 The Fan, reminded Browns supporters not to overreact during the draft process.

"It is the draft," Ruiter said Sunday. "Yes, the Browns are going to meet with all the top quarterbacks. Can we all take a chill pill for a moment? This is standard operating procedure. There is nothing out of the ordinary going on right now, other than maybe Deion Sanders, at I think it was the Senior Bowl, that met with the Browns, but he also met with the Titans, he also met with the Giants.

"Deion likes to talk. There's not a microphone Deion doesn't like to find and have something to say. You know, like, just relax for a minute here. ... When you press yourself to fill a need is when you make really stupid decisions, and the last time the Cleveland Browns pressed for a need, they made a really stupid decision."

Why would the Browns take Shedeur Sanders?

Cleveland Browns has made mistakes in drafting quarterbacks before, such as Johnny Manziel and Brandon Weeden, neither of whom worked out for a franchise that seems to cycle through quarterbacks each season.

Still, fans get their hopes up that the Browns will finally find their guy. Baker Mayfield seemed to be the savior for Cleveland before he was replaced by Deshaun Watson, who didn't perform as well as the franchise had hoped.

Now, the fanbase waits anxiously, absorbing everything they hear about talks with Shedeur Sanders and other possible additions. Ruiter reminded those supporters that the interest in Shedeur likely isn't exclusive.

"Keep that in mind as you go through the process," Ruiter said. "Like, listen to everything. It's all important, it's all valid information, but – I can't stress this enough — nothing that is happening right now is abnormal. The fact that he's gonna be a top 30 visit, right, the fact that the Browns have already scheduled that apparently. Not a suprise. I'm sure they're doing the same thing with Cam Ward."

Ward didn't attend the Shrine Bowl or the Senior Bowl, which meant the Browns hadn't had their chance to speak with him yet. Still, Shedeur Sanders has his own case for being the next face of the Browns franchise.

