Son of $45M worth Deion Sanders, Shedeur hailed by Shannon Sharpe for his hard work as his father's wealth sparks debate

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has put his son, now-former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in a position to succeed. The tandem lifted the Buffaloes back to national prominence after improving a Jackson State program before that.

Many people get it wrong, however. Deion Sanders isn't the only reason his son is set to be drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe believes Shedeur's work ethic has helped him get this far.

"You've heard me say this numerous times, Chad," Sharpe said on a Monday edition of his podcast, "Nightcap." "What I respect so much about guys (whose) parents had money — his dad is (Prime) Time — he said, 'Nah, I don't want your money, I wanna do it myself.' Peyton Manning's parents had money. He said, 'Nah, I wanna do this myself.' Bronny James' dad is LeBron James. He said, 'Nah, Dad, let me put the time in.'

"That says something because a lot of times, we see people, kids of famous or well-to-do, they don't have that kind of drive. It takes a special type of person to go up, living in an ivory tower, in mink slippers and silk pajamas, to say, 'Hey, I wanna get it out the mud like my Dad or like my Mom did.' Everybody ain't wired like that."

Comments begin at 7:27

Celebrity Net Worth lists Deion Sanders as having a net worth of $45 million.

How has Deion Sanders helped Shedeur Sanders?

Deion Sanders is regarded as one of the best football players of all time, regardless of position. His career success has enabled him to support his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, on their gridiron journeys.

"His dad did everything," Sharpe said of Shedeur. "He put him in the right situation, had great coaches, cultivated a relationship with Tom (Brady). Tom would talk to Shedeur. Probably checked him out on film, probably worked with him. What's wrong with that?

"If every parent could be in a position to make sure their kid got the best — the best teachers, the best coaches, the best physios — would he or she not do that for their child?"

Deion Sanders also believes that his confident nature was passed down to Shedeur. The elder Sanders discussed this on an episode of ESPN's "First Take" before the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"I know who he is," Coach Prime said. "When I'm not there, I know who he is. When the game is on the line, I know who he is. When the lights are on him and everybody's praising and clapping for him, I know who he is. He's gonna be consistently who he is. Now, he has some swagger. He inherited that."

