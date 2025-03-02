Travis Hunter's mom drops 2-word message as NFL makes eye-catching prediction about her son

Colorado's Travis Hunter might be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if the two-way star isn't the first name taken off the list in April, he won't have to wait too long to hear his name called. As such, even the NFL trusts that he will become one of the league's top players.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this past season with the Buffaloes, shining on both sides of the football. He also won a few other awards that labeled him the best defensive player and receiver in the country.

"Travis Hunter is gonna be special in the league," a video of Hunter's workout was captioned in a joint Instagram reel post by the NFL, NFL Network, the NFL Draft, and The Checkdown.

Hunter's mother, Ferrante Edmonds, reposted the reel on her Instagram story.

"Go Son," she said.

Where will Travis Hunter go in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Travis Hunter has made it known what it would mean to him to be taken at the top of the draft. Players with his range of talent don't come along all that often.

"No. 1 pick on that board," Hunter told Cam Newton on the latter's podcast last month. "If it ain't the No. 1 pick, don't even call my phone. I done work too hard for this. ... My dream was to get to the NFL, but I knew one way I wanted to get there, and I wanted to be the No.1 pick. I want everyone to be like, 'The first name they called was Travis Hunter.' I don't wanna be over there waiting."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes Hunter could play both ways in the NFL, just as he did on the college level. In his latest mock draft, Kiper had the New York Giants drafting Hunter at No. 3 overall.

"If you're picking where (they) are and you get the best player in the draft, that's pretty doggone good," Kiper said last month on ESPN's First Take.

"Travis Hunter, people say, 'Well, is he not a great corner? Is he a great receiver?' He's played both, he hasn't played just one."

"He hasn't said, 'Okay, I'm gonna put all my energy into one spot.' And I talk about energy. How about the energy you lose playing both ways in college and being as physical as he is and being out there for every snap. This kid is unbelievable, he is generational."

Hunter has also been linked to the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 1 and No. 2 choices in the draft, respectively. Wherever he lands, he'll provide a style of play that few have been able to sustain since the specialization of positions in the professional ranks.

