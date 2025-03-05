  • home icon
  "Where did I fail as a father": When Shedeur Sanders failed miserably to prank Coach Prime

"Where did I fail as a father": When Shedeur Sanders failed miserably to prank Coach Prime

By Brendan Howe
Modified Mar 05, 2025 22:02 GMT
Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, often said that he's a father first. That doesn't mean his sons don't get on his nerves, even jokingly. In an Instagram post by user "didyouknowthisthing", fans get a glimpse into that relationship.

Shedeur Sanders, now a 2025 NFL Draft prospect, pranked his father, pretending to rob him.

"Give me the money in the bag," Shedeur said with a ski mask on and gold grills on his teeth.

Coach Prime wasn't amused and had a deadpan response to it.

"Where did I fail as a father?" Coach Prime said. "I'm just trying to figure it out. Like, where did I go wrong? You say you love the Lord, I'm trying to take you little (expletive) jokers to church, and this is what I get."
Breaking down Coach Prime's support for his sons

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, shows clear love and care for his sons. He coached Shedeur and his older brother, Shilo, at Colorado for two seasons, helping them pursue professional careers. Fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has been outspoken about the elder Sanders' care for his sons.

"He's always done everything that revolved around his kids," Sharpe said on ESPN's "First Take" in January. "He's always done everything in the best interest of his kids. Prime, keep doing what you're doing. Do what you do. Put your son in the best situation so he can be successful, and then let all the critics and everybody say what they wanna say. But, at the end of the day, we want what's best for our children."
On that same show, Stephen A. Smith agreed with Sharpe.

"I remember we saw Prime Time with the outfits, the chains, the pizazz and all of this other stuff," Smith said. "We always downplayed how you always saw him with his kids. The man is a wonderful father, and you can see how much his children love their daddy. ... What father wouldn't want that? He has every right to be involved with whatever is going to involve his son."
Coach Prime had previously made it known that, if he needed to exert influence to make sure his sons wind up in a beneficial situation in the NFL, he would. It seems he's backed off of that somewhat, as the Cleveland Browns have emerged as a possible landing spot for Shedeur.

The Browns have historically mishandled quarterbacks and have had a laundry list of passers since re-entering the league. However, the elder Sanders believes in his sons and is confident they'll blaze their own successful trails without him coaching them.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
