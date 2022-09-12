Scott Frost net worth: How much is Nebraska Cornhuskers HC earning in salary?

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost currently has a total net worth estimated to be $12 million. He is a former college football quarterback for Stanford and Nebraska and also spent time in the NFL as a defensive player after converting to safety.

Following his retirement from his playing career in 2003, Scott Frost entered the world of coaching. He served as an assistant for more than a decade with several different programs before landing his first head coaching job with the University of Central Florida in 2015.

Frost's most successful season as a head coach came in 2017 with UCF. He helped them achieve a perfect season that year, finishing the regular season with an 11-0 record. They went on to win the AAC Championship game against Memphis as well as the Peach Bowl against Auburn, making them a perfect 13-0 at the end of the year.

Frost's incredible success with UCF earned him national recognition as a potential head coaching candidate for some of the top college football programs in the country. He was acquired by Nebraska, his alma mater, following a $3 million dollar buyout paid to UCF. He landed a prestigious program and quickly signed a long-term contract with the university.

Immediately following Nebraska's acquisition of Scott Frost in 2017, they signed him to a seven-year contract woth a total of $35 million. The deal paid him $5 million per season, starting in the 2018 college football season and concluding at the end of the 2024 season.

Despite posting a disappointing 6-12 record in the Big Ten Conference across his first two years as head coach, Nebraska signed Frost to a two-year extension in 2019. This kept him under contract until the conclusion of the 2026 season.

However, in 2021, Nebraska restructured Frost's contract. The restructuring lowered his salary to $4 million per season as he accepted a million dollars less per year to remain the head coach.

During the first two games of the 2022 college football season, Nebraska recorded a 0-2 record, including an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern. Scott Frost was subsequently fired from his position as head coach. He received a $15 million buyout from the university to terminate the remainder of his deal. He posted a disappointing 16-31 overall record during his time with Nebraska.

