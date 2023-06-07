The SEC is famous for developing some of the best wide receiver talent college football has ever seen. Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are just a few to whet the appetite.

But not to be a downer, but entering the 2023 season, the Southeastern Conference lacks the star power at the position. Still, there are plenty of receivers to be excited about.

The SEC has some of the best teams college football has to offer, so today, we dive into the receiver position and who likely emerges as the top playmakers in the college football's best conference.

#7, Ladd McConkey, Georgia Bulldogs

Ladd McConkey knows how to get open. Former Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett leaned on McConkey in tight spots last season, so expect whoever is under center for Georgia in 2023 to do the same.

#6, Dominic Lovett, Georgia Bulldogs

Dominic Lovett is a talented receiver moving into a perfect scenario. Lovett transferred from Missouri to Georgia, where talented receivers will surround him. Defenses will not be able to focus their attention on Lovett, so he should be able to feast on one-on-one coverage.

#5, Bru McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers

Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman are off to the NFL. Joe Milton should be the solution for the QB position. Milton can sling it with the best of them and should find McCoy as his security blanket all season long.

#4, Moose Muhammed, Texas A&M Aggies

Ainias Smith is one of the most explosive playmakers we have seen at the college level recently, but his teammate Moose Muhamed was the more consistent performer. Muhammed also wins in more traditional ways down the field. Expect Moose Muhammed to take a step forward in 2023 as the alpha receiver for the Aggies.

#3, Antwane Wells, South Carolina Gamecocks

Many around the SEC consider Antwane Wells to be the best receiver in the conference. Wells opened eyes in the SEC last season as he fell 72 yards short of a 1,000-yard receiving season. Wells aims to prove that 2022 was not a fluke, and with QB Spencer Rattler back for one more run, the Gamecocks receiver should have every opportunity to end his collegiate career on a high note.

#2, Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss Rebels

If you don't know Zakhari Franklin, do your homework now. Franklin lit it up for UTSA last season with 15 receiving touchdowns and 94 receptions. Franklin is a target monster and is a dream fit in Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss offense. Some pundits will point to the jump in competition to the SEC, but a player like Frankin is up to the challenge.

#1, Malik Nabers, LSU Tigers

LSU has churned out some of the best receivers in the NFL lately, namely Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr. Kayshon Boutte was supposed to be the next great Tigers' receiver but flamed out during his time at LSU.

Malik Nabers could continue more like the former. Nabers has a complete skill set and is just scratching the surface of his potential. Combine that with the fact that he is coached by one of the best offensive minds in the game, coach Brian Kelly, and that he has one of the most electric QBs in the nation, Jayden Daniels, throwing him the football.

