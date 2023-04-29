Who are Jalin Hyatt’s parents? Everything you need to know about Giants new WR's family

The New York Giants have gotten deeper at wide receiver, and they might have a future star on their hands - Jalin Hyatt.

On Friday, the Giants selected Jalin Hyatt 73rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Hyatt was a Tennessee teammate of quarterback Hendon Hooker and fellow pass-catcher Cedric Tillman and won the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff (best collegiate receiver) award after posting 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Before he hits the field, let's find out how Hyatt was able to display such dominant numbers. Hyatt comes from a very athletic family. His father Jamie played basketball in college and eventually transitioned to a semi-pro cyclist, while his mother Enevelyn was a sprinter in college. Both later became teachers.

Enevelyn has a Twitter account, where she posts updates about her son. This is her latest post, imploring her son's team to treat him very well:

Hyatt has a younger brother, Devin, who also plays football and is also a wide receiver.

Like Hyatt, Devin attended their local high school in Irmo, South Carolina. On graduation, he committed to the Arizona Razorbacks for the upcoming collegiate after receiving offers from the likes of Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

What does Jalin Hyatt bring to New York Giants?

Jalin Hyatt is expected to be a focal part of the New York giants' passing game.

The New York Giants are expected to welcome back veteran Sterling Shepard from injury, and he will join Darius Slayton and Jamison Crowder. However, Jalin Hyatt has an immediate chance to prove that he belongs to that group.

With the likes of Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins not showing much in their respective stints in New York, Hyatt will look to put up impressive numbers right from his first pro game.

That could elevate Daniel Jones' play, especially if running back Saquon Barkley leaves. He and newly acquired tight end Darren Waller could well be the main passing weapons of the Giants when the 2023 season rolls around.

