"Sorry pops" - Shedeur Sanders apologizes to Deion despite impressive performance in Browns debut vs. Panthers 

Shedeur Sanders impressed during his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns on Friday. He recorded 138 yards and two passing touchdowns while helping his team secure a 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. His dad, &quot;Coach Prime,&quot; who was watching the game from home, lit up social media praising his son's performance in his debut. However, despite a solid showcase of his talent, Shedeur Sanders was not fully satisfied with how things unfolded. In a postgame interview with NFL Network, the rookie quarterback apologized to his dad for not playing to his full potential. &quot;Sorry pops, I didn't do what I was supposed to do fully,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;But, you know, we'll live to see another opportunity.&quot; The quarterback spent his entire collegiate career playing under the guidance of his dad. After leading Jackson State to consecutive SWAC titles, Deion Sanders and his sons transferred to Boulder to join the Colorado Buffaloes.In two seasons, the quarterback helped the team rise from the 1-11 slump they had in 2022. Last season, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs finished with a 9-4 record and their first bowl game appearance since 2020. Despite losing to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl, he was honored as the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Sanders was initially projected as a top-three pick in this year's NFL draft. However, he saw himself fall out of the first four rounds, before the Browns picked him up in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick. He is currently fighting for a spot on the roster alongside rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. 'Coach Prime' expressed confidence in Shedeur Sanders' abilities ahead of preseason debut On Friday, &quot;Coach Prime&quot; talked about his son's debut for the Browns during a press conference. When questioned about his thoughts on the game, the NFL Hall of Famer expressed confidence in his son's abilities to lead the Browns to success.He added that after his performance against the Panthers, he's going to &quot;be a problem&quot; in the league. &quot;He's so prepared right now,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, he's approaching it like a game. And that's how he's always approached everything. &quot;I just can't wait to see him get down tonight. But it's going to be a little weird. It's going to be a little strange. He's going to be a problem after tonight though, I promise you that,&quot; he added. &quot;Coach Prime&quot; brought in former five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as Shedeur Sanders' replacements for 2025. Only time will tell if he can go on to be successful with the Buffs without his sons by his side.