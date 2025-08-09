Deion Sanders drops 3-word reaction as Shedeur Sanders scores first TD of Browns career

NFL legend Deion Sanders didn't hold back after his son, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, showed off his talents during his debut. Sanders, 23, was named the starter for the Browns’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, while Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel sat out.The rookie quarterback recorded only four yards in his first drive, but on his second series, he began to find his rhythm. Sanders responded to a Bryce Young-to-Jalen Coker touchdown in the first quarter, tying the game less than a minute into the second. He connected with Kaden Davis for a 7-yard touchdown pass, and Dustin Hopkins made the extra point to even the score at 7.Deion Sanders shared a three-word message on X to celebrate Shedeur Sanders’ first touchdown pass in the league.&quot;Yes Lawd! Yes!&quot; Coach Prime tweeted, tagging his son.Shedeur Sanders kept the momentum going. Late in the second quarter, he found Davis again for a 12-yard touchdown at 1:04. The Browns entered halftime up 14-7, and Deion Sanders couldn’t contain his excitement, sharing another post on social media.&quot;Oh yeah what now! #CoachPrime,&quot; he tweeted.The No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL draft finished the first half with 11 completions on 18 attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 19 yards.Deion Sanders warned about Shedeur Sanders before preseason debutBefore his son took the field, Deion Sanders sent a clear message about what to expect from the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. The two-time Super Bowl champion said Shedeur Sanders was taking the game with the utmost respect.“He's so prepared right now,&quot; Sanders said on Friday. &quot;A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game. He's approaching it like a game, and that's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it. He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. … I can't wait to see him play.&quot;I'm praying for him, and God has set him up and placed him in the perfect position that he needs to be. He’s going to be a problem out there tonight, though, I promise you that.”Preseason games must be taken with a grain of salt, especially for rookies, but Sanders put up a solid first-half performance in his professional debut.