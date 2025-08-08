  • home icon
  • Shedeur Sanders effect in full flow after 3950% increase in ticket prices for Browns vs. Panthers preseason game

Shedeur Sanders effect in full flow after 3950% increase in ticket prices for Browns vs. Panthers preseason game

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:03 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders effect in full flow after 3950% increase in ticket prices for Browns vs. Panthers preseason game (Credit: IMAGN)

After four years in college and a tumultuous journey to the NFL, Shedeur Sanders is ready to start his career on Friday against the Carolina Panthers. Sanders spent the last two years of his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes, tallying 651 completions for 7,364 and 64 touchdowns against only 13 interceptions.

He was one of the biggest storylines of the 2025 NFL draft following a dramatic slide to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 144 pick.

Amid uncertainties about his role with the team, in the middle of a four-man quarterback race, Sanders will be given the keys to the car against the NFC South franchise.

The days leading up to this matchup saw a notable shift in ticket prices. Reporter Andrew Siciliano shared the prices for tonight's game tickets on SeatGeek, which go from $46 to $324.

One stadium goer added that they bought tickets at $8 before prices went considerably higher.

"They were 8 dollars earlier this week. Glad I snagged them before today," the fan tweeted.
This is a 3950% increase from the $8 the anonymous fan paid. Watching Shedeur Sanders take on NFL players appears to excite fans. This will be the Browns' preseason opener, which isn't commonly known for drawing much attention outside of their fan base.

This game could turn things around for Sanders, who is reportedly at the bottom of the team's QB depth chart ahead of this matchup.

Deion Sanders sends strong message for Shedeur Sanders ahead of preseason debut

Deion Sanders is confident his son, Shedeur Sanders, can put up a good performance against the Carolina Panthers. While the expectations around his debut become higher, the Colorado Buffaloes coach made a strong prediction about his son's first game in the league.

“He's so prepared right now," Sanders said on Friday. "A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game. He's approaching it like a game, and that's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it. He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. … I can't wait to see him play.
"I'm praying for him, and God has set him up and placed him in the perfect position that he needs to be. He’s going to be a problem out there tonight, though, I promise you that.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. It will be broadcast by NFL Network.

Orlando Silva

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
