"The high end is Drew Brees" - When Joel Klatt compared Baker Mayfield's potential to Saints legend before 2018 NFL draft

Baker Mayfield entered the 2018 NFL draft with plenty of hype. The quarterback had won the Heisman Trophy in his final collegiate season at Oklahoma State, which prompted the Cleveland Browns to take him with the No. 1 pick.

Ad

In April 2018, before the draft, analyst Joel Klatt appeared on Colin Cowherd's "The Herd" show and compared Mayfield to New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees.

"The high end on Baker Mayfield, you (Cowherd) had as Case Keenum," Klatt said while disagreeing with Cowherd's opinion on Mayfield (Timestamp: 6:10). "But he (Mayfield) is not necessarily undersized, he's a little taller that Case, I've stood next to both of them.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think you're underselling him, but again, it goes with the narrative that you've had around Baker during this entire process. I think the high end is Drew Brees."

Ad

Klatt pointed out the level of competition Mayfield had at the collegiate level, while also talking about the QB's efficiency.

Brees, who was with the Saints at the time Klatt made his comparison, had already established himself as one of the finest passers in the NFL. He also led New Orleans to the Super Bowl title in 2010.

Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020 season. However, Mayfield, who had his initial struggles after joining the league, still has a long way to go if he wants to reach the level of the 13-time Pro Bowler.

Ad

Baker Mayfield seems to have found his mojo since signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - Source: Imagn

Baker Mayfield never made a lasting impression on the Browns during his four seasons with the franchise. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in July 2022. The Panthers released Mayfield on Dec. 5 that year, and he was signed by the LA Rams the following day as the backup for Matthew Stafford.

Ad

The Rams did not re-sign Mayfield in the 2023 offseason, which allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign the QB as a free agent. Mayfield was allowed to revive his career in Tampa Bay, which he has grabbed with both hands.

In the past two seasons, Mayfield has earned his two career Pro Bowl honors. He has led the Buccaneers to the playoffs in both years with the team.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers will aim to make the playoffs for a third year in a row, and potentially make a deep run in the postseason to go on and win the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.