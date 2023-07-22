Legendary singer Tony Bennett died on Friday after a seven-year battle with Alzheimers. Apart from his musical achievements, he was known as an avid San Francisco Giants fan and also the man who famously refused to sing the national anthem because he disliked it.

The story goes that in 1961 Bennett was invited to sing the national anthem before the Preakness Stakes horse race, and he refused to sing it.

Legendary musician Bob Dylan told his version of the anecdote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I heard a story once about Tony. They wanted him to sing the national anthem at the 1961 Preakness. He didn’t want to. He said, ‘I don’t know. Bombs burstin’ in air are just not my thing.’”

Bob Dylan added, “Way to go, Tony.”

In 1998, at the World Series between the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres, Bennett was invited to sing the national anthem again. Instead of singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," he sang, "America the Beautiful."

When he was asked for an explanation, he said:

"Yeah, well, I’m not being unpatriotic, but I dislike that song — the national anthem. But “America the Beautiful” is what I dream about America. It’s the great experiment. It’s the greatest country you could ever live in, because it’s every nationality. It’s not just one philosophy. It’s every philosophy."

Ray Padgett @rayfp Bob Dylan telling a story about Tony Bennett turning down a request to sing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/ldTWHpdae1

It has been speculated that Bennett's experience as a soldier during World War 2 after which he became a pacifist influenced his decision to not sing the national anthem that contains themes of battle.

"The main thing I got out of my military experience was the realization that I am completely opposed to war," Bennett said. "Every war is insane, no matter where it is or what it’s about. Fighting is the lowest form of human behavior."

Tony Bennett's legacy in sports

Tony Bennett was a Bay Area native through and through and avidly supported the San Francisco Giants.

The team plays his legendary, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" after home victories. The Giants paid tribute to the singer on Friday on Twitter.

"The #SFGiants are saddened to hear of the loss of Tony Bennett, a true legend whose music will live on at Oracle Park. We cherish the memories of his friendship & many visits. We will remember him for leaving his heart in San Francisco. Our deepest condolences to his family."

Tony Bennett was certainly an inspiration to many and a man who knew how to make a stand.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence