Top 10 best college football announcers of all time

The best college football announcers of all time are as much a part of the sport as the players and coaches themselves. These announcers are there for the greatest moments, the most disheartening meltdowns, and the most enduring victories on the NCAA gridiron--and then some. So for this article, we're going to give them their props.

So, who are the 10 best college football announcers of all time? Check out our list! Is your favorite announcer here?

#10. Chris Schenkel

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

If you're on the younger side, you might not remember Chris Schenkel at all as a CFB announcer. But he should be on any list of the best college football announcers of all time, just for the legacy he's left, not only on the NCAA gridiron, but in all of sports. He was one of the main big-game announcers for NBC back in the 70s and also called the Olympics, along with CFB, the NBA, and pro bowling, among others.

#9. Bob Griese

Bob Griese and Keith Jackson

Griese is often remembered for calling Big Ten games for so long without sounding even remotely biased--more so for those who don't know him. A good example of this were his broadcasts of Michigan games, where his own son played college football. The best college football announcers of all time are, in a lot of ways, also journalists--and Griese's impartial style makes him deserving of a spot on this list.

#8. Ron Franklin

A long-time ESPN broadcaster, Ron Franklin anchored College Football Primetime for almost two decades. Many fans remember him as the main voice of Texas and Texas A&M games back in the day. He had a massive passion for the game itself, and it showed in his broadcasts. The only reason he's a little low on this list is because of the rather unceremonious end to his career, which we won't talk about here.

#7. Chris Fowler

Fowler's job at College GameDay, which he hosted from 1990 to 2014, was as hectic as any job could get. With the insanity of actual game days, it's almost a miracle how well he does on the mic whenever he gets on. A lot of his calls in the 2021-2022 season were already legendary in their own right.

#6. Frank Broyles

If you're looking for a college football announcer that has actual, hands-on experience with the sport, then look no further than Frank Broyles. He was the former head coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 1958-1976, while also serving as athletic director. So while he was doing his broadcasting job, he was actually running an athletic department alongside it, which is an amazing feat in its own right.

#5. Brad Nessler

A broadcaster has to sound smooth, authoritative, and in control. That's what makes Brad Nessler (ESPN and CBS) one of the best college football announcers of all time (via Barrett Sports Media). There's just something in his delivery that will make viewers and listeners believe he's one of (if not) the best at what he's doing and talking about. With that kind of cadence and voice, even the more meaningless games feel big-time.

#4. Tim Brando

As the first host of College GameDay with Spencer Tillman at his side, Brando was one of the foremost CFB announcers ever, period. A 40-year veteran of the college football broadcast booth, Brando exhibits a deep love of the game and knowledge of its history that bleeds into his calls.

#3. Brent Musburger

Musburger has one of the most iconic phrases in almost all of sports broadcasting: "You are looking live!" And this is what makes him among the best college football announcers of all time, even if some fans might actually disagree. A lot of critics say he tends to make the games he calls about himself a lot. But this isn't a bad thing at all, as he seems to endear himself to the audience somehow without taking away from the action on the field (via Bleacher Report).

#2. Verne Lundquist

Lundquist has made a name for himself calling numerous sports, including college basketball and golf. But he's still far and away better when calling college football. And if his immense 60-year experience in the broadcast booth is any indication, it's that he's seen and heard it all on the NCAA gridiron. He also has an "everyman" style that is easy to listen to, as if you're being told the play-by-play by your uncle or dad. And fans have loved that over the decades.

#1. Keith Jackson

Well, who else would be number one? In any list of the best college fotball announcers of all time, the one and only Keith Jackson remains at the very top. Jackson had a reputation for calling the biggest games of the year, and if he's at the booth, you know you had to see that game. His legacy is so immense that he is unanimously called "The Voice of College Football" for a very good reason.