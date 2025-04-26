Top 3 Ohio State players still undrafted after Round 3 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Jack Sawyer 

The Ohio State Buckeyes have several former players available in the 2025 NFL draft. On Friday, the league wrapped up the second and third rounds of the draft with the Minnesota Vikings using their No. 102 pick on wide receiver Tai Felton. So far, eight former Buckeyes have been selected.

One of the notable Ohio State stars who got drafted was Emeka Egbuka. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired the wide receiver with the No. 19 pick on Thursday. Last season, Egbuka had 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Another former key Buckeye player who got selected was running back Quinshon Judkins by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 36 pick. The running back led Ohio State in rushing yards last season with 194 carries for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Round 4 of the 2025 NFL draft will begin on Saturday at noon ET.

Here's a closer look at the top three Ohio State players still available.

Top 3 Ohio State players still available after Round 3 of 2025 NFL draft

#1. Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher

Jack Sawyer is among the top former Buckeyes who will be available in the fourth round. Last season, he finished his senior year with the team achieving 59 total tackles (25 solo), nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

One of Sawyer's best performances of his senior year was in the team's 31-7 win against the Northwestern Wildcats on Nov. 16, 2024. The edge rusher had seven total tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble.

Another notable showing in Sawyer's college football career occurred in the Buckeyes' 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10. He played a key role in his team's victory with a sack and a fumble return touchdown in the fourth quarter.

ESPN has Sawyer as the third-best edge rusher available in the draft class.

#2. Will Howard, Quarterback

Will Howard is another top player available after the third round. He had the sixth-most passing yards in the league with 309 completed passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns.

On Jan. 20, Howard led the Buckeyes to a 34-23 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship. He had an impressive performance with 17-for-21 completed passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also had 16 carries for 57 yards.

ESPN believes Howard is the second-best quarterback available to start the fourth round.

#1. Cody Simon, Linebacker

Cody Simon is the third top Ohio State player yet to be selected in the draft. He finished his senior year with the Buckeyes as one of the key contributors to defense. Simon led the team in tackles with 112 total tackles (51 solo), seven sacks and one forced fumble.

One of the highlight performances of his senior year was in the team's 38-15 win against the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 23, 2024. The linebacker finished the game with 10 total tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

ESPN has Simon as the third-best linebacker available ahead of the fourth round.

Which Ohio State Buckeye do you think will get drafted next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

