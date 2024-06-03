Top 4 ex-Alabama WRs who inked over $50,000,000 in NFL contracts this off-season ft. Calvin Ridley

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the most premier college football programs in the country. Each year, a number of its student-athletes make it to the NFL, with many staying in the league and making a name for themselves. This year seems to be the year of former Alabama wide receivers, as far as big paydays are concerned.

As many as four former Crimson Tide wideouts have signed contract extensions with their respective franchises. The value of all those contracts is well over $50 million. Here is the list of the top four:

Top 4 Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers to sign NFL contract extensions this offseason

Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle has signed a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, tying him to the franchise through the 2028 season. He is earning a big payday with the reported yearly salary being $28 million a year. He and Tyreek Hill are the two best receivers in the Mike McDaniel arsenal, and the franchise intends to keep it that way.

Syndication: Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) flips the ball in the air as he scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 29, 2023.

Waddle played college football in Tuscaloosa from 2018-2020, winning a national championship in his final season. He was picked by the Dolphins sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. So this is his first-ever contract extension.

DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver DeVonta Smith have agreed to a three-year deal, running up to $75 million. So he gets a yearly pay of $25 million, making him the second-highest-paid former Alabama Crimson Tide WR this offseason. With the move, the 2017 Super Bowl champions have tried to lock in their core player to launch another bid for glory in the 2024 season.

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round: Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) defend during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Smith was also a part of Saban's Alabama team from 2017 to 2020. He was a part of two national championship-winning sides, both in his freshman and senior year. The Eagles got the 2020 CFP National Championship offensive MVP with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley is probably the oldest wide receiver on the list and recently signed a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. The deal is said to be worth $92 million with $50 million coming in guaranteed money. His yearly payout stands at $23 million.

Syndication: The Tennessean: Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) runs after a catch during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Ridley won two national titles with Alabama during his stint from 2015 to 2017 and went to the Atlanta Falcons as the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has since played for the Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans.

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, worth $52.5 million. This includes an over six million dollar signing bonus and $41 million in guaranteed money. His yearly payout stands at $17.5 million, all things considered.

NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy was a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program from 2017 to 2019, winning the national title in his freshman year. He went to the Denver Broncos as their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, who traded him to the Browns after the 2023 season.