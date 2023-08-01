Top 5 best college football betting podcasts 2023 ft THE podcast, Dad's man crave and more

As the college football season rapidly approaches, passionate fans eagerly consume as much content as possible in anticipation of the opening kickoff. Among the various sources they turn to, college football betting podcasts have gained tremendous popularity.

Traditionally, the worlds of college football and betting did not intersect openly, with betting being an unspoken subject in mainstream sports. However, with the legalization of betting in many states across America, platforms like FanDuel, DraftKings, and Underdog have soared in popularity, bringing betting into the mainstream spotlight.

With the evolution of podcasts and how college football fans consume content, it was natural that college football betting podcasts would become normalized and grow in popularity in their own right.

The Audible Podcast with Stew and Bruce

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

The Audible Podcast starring, Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman, is one of the most popular college football betting podcasts anywhere. Stewart Mandel is one of the more knowledgeable hosts you will find anywhere, and Bruce Feldman, infamous for Feldman's Freak List that he puts out every year, seems to know every detail of every player in college football.

Known for their expertise and deep knowledge of the sport, the podcast provides valuable insights throughout the year, keeping fans engaged even during the off-season.

Dad's Man Cave Podcast

Nebraska v Rutgers

Another enjoyable option is "The Dad's Man Cave Podcast", where two friends from Nebraska combine football analysis with entertaining pop culture discussions, creating an engaging and unique listening experience.

Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Pittsburgh v UCLA

Former NFL player Ross Tucker started his own podcast network and provides insight on college and professional football on several platforms. For those seeking expert analysis and game predictions is a top choice. The podcast delves into detailed analysis and offers well-thought-out picks.

The Solid Verbal

ReliaQuest Bowl - Mississippi State v Illinois

"The Solid Verbal" is a classic podcast that covers college football previews and storylines while fearlessly making game predictions. Hosted by Dan Rubenstein and Ty Hildenbrandt, the show's chemistry adds to the overall appeal.

Locked On Bets Podcast

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

Last but not least, "Locked On Bets Podcast" from the Locked On podcast network focuses exclusively on betting. It offers insightful tips and winners for those interested in capitalizing on their sports knowledge.