Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys have been under pressure from their own fanbase to deliver a Lombardi Trophy. McCarthy is a Super Bowl-winning coach from his time with the Green Bay Packers but doesn't seem to get the proper respect.

This was proven true as former NFL player turned analyst Ross Tucker ranked the head coach at No. 21. His ranking was not well-received by Dallas fans. They took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the ranking. Some noted that the hate towards the head coach is real:

Justin Quarles @JustinQuarles12 @The33rdTeamFB @RossTuckerNFL Mike McCarthy of Dallas Cowboys has the 2nd most wins in past 2 seasons (two 12 win seasons). You having him at 21 ranking disqualified your entire ranking 🤦‍♂️ @The33rdTeamFB @RossTuckerNFL Mike McCarthy of Dallas Cowboys has the 2nd most wins in past 2 seasons (two 12 win seasons). You having him at 21 ranking disqualified your entire ranking 🤦‍♂️

Other fans compared the head coaches ranked above McCarthy, including Nick Sirianni and Sean Payton:

Ernie @es3_09



Mike McCarthy coached the Cowboys to a 4-1 record without his starting QB..



Make this list make sense 🤦🏽‍♂️ The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB



Who should be higher or lower? @RossTuckerNFL 's full head coaching power rankingsWho should be higher or lower? .@RossTuckerNFL's full head coaching power rankings 📊Who should be higher or lower? https://t.co/rMDBxy20LA Also, Nick Sirianni coached the Eagles to an 0-2 record without his starting QB, with a Super Bowl caliber roster..Mike McCarthy coached the Cowboys to a 4-1 record without his starting QB..Make this list make sense 🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/the33rdteamfb/… Also, Nick Sirianni coached the Eagles to an 0-2 record without his starting QB, with a Super Bowl caliber roster..Mike McCarthy coached the Cowboys to a 4-1 record without his starting QB..Make this list make sense 🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/the33rdteamfb/…

Ernie @es3_09



Win-loss record: 222-161-1

Playoff record: 11-11

Super Bowl wins: 1



Mike McCarthy:



Win-loss record: 271-188-2

Playoff record: 14-15

Super Bowl wins: 1



So why is Payton ranked 4 and McCarthy ranked 21???? The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB



Who should be higher or lower? @RossTuckerNFL 's full head coaching power rankingsWho should be higher or lower? .@RossTuckerNFL's full head coaching power rankings 📊Who should be higher or lower? https://t.co/rMDBxy20LA Sean Payton:Win-loss record: 222-161-1Playoff record: 11-11Super Bowl wins: 1Mike McCarthy:Win-loss record: 271-188-2Playoff record: 14-15Super Bowl wins: 1So why is Payton ranked 4 and McCarthy ranked 21???? twitter.com/The33rdTeamFB/… Sean Payton:Win-loss record: 222-161-1Playoff record: 11-11Super Bowl wins: 1Mike McCarthy:Win-loss record: 271-188-2Playoff record: 14-15Super Bowl wins: 1So why is Payton ranked 4 and McCarthy ranked 21???? twitter.com/The33rdTeamFB/…

Of the 20 head coaches ranked ahead of McCarthy on this list, eight of them have won at least one Super Bowl:

Andy Reid

Bill Belichick

Mike Tomlin

Sean Payton

Sean McVay

Pete Carroll

Doug Pederson

John Harbaugh

The 59-year-old head coach has led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs in two of his three seasons. McCarthy and Dallas made it to the NFC Divisional Round last season, but fell short against the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, Dallas' 30 total regular-season wins are tied for the fifth-most since the 2020 season.

McCarthy and the Cowboys face one of the toughest schedules this upcoming season

Dallas will have the fifth-toughest schedule this season as they look to make it back to the playoffs. They will open up the 2023 season on Sunday Night Football against their NFC East rival New York Giants on the road.

Week Five will have a playoff rematch versus the 49ers. The team face the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week Nine and, on Christmas Eve, the Cowboys will get the early gift of facing the Miami Dolphins.

Reaching 12 wins just as America's Team did in 2022 could prove difficult in 2023. We'll see if McCarthy can prove that his ranking was wrong this season with a deep playoff run.

