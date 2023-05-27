Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys have been under pressure from their own fanbase to deliver a Lombardi Trophy. McCarthy is a Super Bowl-winning coach from his time with the Green Bay Packers but doesn't seem to get the proper respect.
This was proven true as former NFL player turned analyst Ross Tucker ranked the head coach at No. 21. His ranking was not well-received by Dallas fans. They took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the ranking. Some noted that the hate towards the head coach is real:
Other fans compared the head coaches ranked above McCarthy, including Nick Sirianni and Sean Payton:
Of the 20 head coaches ranked ahead of McCarthy on this list, eight of them have won at least one Super Bowl:
- Andy Reid
- Bill Belichick
- Mike Tomlin
- Sean Payton
- Sean McVay
- Pete Carroll
- Doug Pederson
- John Harbaugh
The 59-year-old head coach has led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs in two of his three seasons. McCarthy and Dallas made it to the NFC Divisional Round last season, but fell short against the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, Dallas' 30 total regular-season wins are tied for the fifth-most since the 2020 season.
McCarthy and the Cowboys face one of the toughest schedules this upcoming season
Dallas will have the fifth-toughest schedule this season as they look to make it back to the playoffs. They will open up the 2023 season on Sunday Night Football against their NFC East rival New York Giants on the road.
Week Five will have a playoff rematch versus the 49ers. The team face the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week Nine and, on Christmas Eve, the Cowboys will get the early gift of facing the Miami Dolphins.
Reaching 12 wins just as America's Team did in 2022 could prove difficult in 2023. We'll see if McCarthy can prove that his ranking was wrong this season with a deep playoff run.