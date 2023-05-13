3 reasons why 49ers vs Cowboys could be standout game of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. This represents one of the most intriguing matchups of the entire year. It will be one of the games to look forward to in the early part of the official 2023 NFL schedule. Here are three reasons as to why:

#1 - Historic NFL Rivalry

The Cowboys and 49ers and two of the most successful franchises in NFL history, including winning five Super Bowl rings each. They also have a historic rivalry that has been closely contested for it's entire duration. In fact, they are dead even in their career series, with each holding a 19-19-1 overall record. This specific matchup in 2023 will potentially break the tie and give one of them the advantage.

#2 - Recent Playoff History

Of the 39 total meetings between the two historic franchises, nine have taken place during the NFL Playoffs, including six times in the NFC Championship game. While the Cowboys currently own a 5-4 advantage in the postseason duels, the 49ers have had more recent success. This includes eliminating the Cowboys during the playoffs in each of the last two consecutive seasons.

#3 - Super Bowl contenders

In addition to the historical significance of the matchup is the potentially pivotal implications for the NFC title and an appearance in the Super Bowl. Each team is considered to be among the top favorites to win the conference during the 2023 NFL season. A head-to-head victory gets them that much closer, while possibly playing a major factor in playoff seeding later in the season.

Cowboys strength of schedule 2023

Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2023 NFL season with a relatively difficult schedule based on their opponent's records form last season. They currently rank as the ninth most difficult schedule. Their opponents include the entirety of the NFC East twice each as well as the full NFC West and AFC East. They also take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Detroit Lions.

49ers strength of schedule 2023

Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers rank right towards the middle of the pack with the 15th most difficult schedule for the 2023 NFL season. They will face teams in the NFC West twice each, as well as the entirety of the AFC North and NFC East divisions. Their additional opponents will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

