Dolphins NFL strength of schedule 2023: Analyzing toughest and easiest matchups for Tua Tagovailoa's Miami

The Dolphins found themselves in the playoffs last season after finishing second in the AFC East, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. Miami played that game without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to a Grade 3 concussion. They enter the 2023 NFL season with a healthy Tagovailoa under center and one of the top offenses in the NFL.

There are plenty of tough matchups for Miami, starting in Week 1 as they travel to face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Their next toughest challenge is the defending AFC East champions, the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 4.

The following week will see them hosting Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. In Week 7 on Sunday Night Football, Tagovailoa will lead Miami into Lincoln Financial Field to face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dolphins will travel nearly 4,900 miles to Germany to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5.

Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins



Dolphins vs. Chiefs coming at you live from Frankfurt this November! Pack your bags, we’re going to Germany!Dolphins vs. Chiefs coming at you live from Frankfurt this November! Pack your bags, we’re going to Germany! 🇩🇪Dolphins vs. Chiefs coming at you live from Frankfurt this November! ✈️ https://t.co/EQubZk1yZZ

Week 12 will be the first time that Miami will face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Black Friday at MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins will have a tough final three games of the 2023 NFL season but they will be at home for two of those matchups. Those matchups are against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on Christmas Eve and the Bills again in Week 18.

Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins



We’re taking on the NY Jets in the Big . Catch us on Divisional game on Black Friday? YES.We’re taking on the NY Jets in the Big. Catch us on @PrimeVideo Divisional game on Black Friday? YES.We’re taking on the NY Jets in the Big 🍎. Catch us on @PrimeVideo. https://t.co/3gaiGnhvnN

The Miami Dolphins will be on the road to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 on New Years Eve. Despite how tough their schedule looks, there are easy games for head coach Mike McDaniel's squad. Miami will host the Denver Broncos in Week 2 while facing a young Carolina Panthers team in Week 6.

The team will travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders in Week 13 before hosting the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Overall, the schedule looks daunting for a franchise looking to make the playoffs again in 2023.

Is there a team with a tougher schedule than the Dolphins in 2023?

Miami will play the second-hardest schedule this upcoming season as the Eagles will have an even tougher one. The Eagles will not only face the Dolphins but the rest of the AFC East. Both teams have to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and the Cowboys, but the Eagles play Dallas twice.

We'll see how both teams fare as they could see each other in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes