Does Lamar Jackson's contract have a no-trade clause? All you need to know about the Ravens star's new deal.

Lamar Jackson signed a deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens last week. The contract extension marked an end to the highly contentious standoff between the franchise and the player throughout the offseason.

The 2019 NFL MVP has been through a series of disagreements with the Ravens since the contract talk resumed after the end of the 2022 season. The quarterback went to the extent of requesting a trade, which led to links with a couple of NFL teams.

However, Jackson has committed to a five-year deal with the Baltimore franchise, keeping him on the team until 2028. One question many people are asking is whether the deal has what is becoming increasingly popular in the NFL; a no-trade clause.

The clauses in Lamar Jackson's contract

A no-trade clause is simply a provision in a player's contract that empowers them to refuse trades to specific teams. Typically, this clause is included in contract extensions and free-agent contracts as a benefit for the players in persuading them to sign the deal.

Lamar Jackson joins the growing list of players in the NFL who have a no-trade clause inserted in their contracts. These include players like Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and a host of others.

Aside from the no-trade clause, Lamar Jackson's new bumper contract also includes a no-tag clause. This implies the Baltimore Ravens won't be able to place a franchise tag of any sort on Jackson when he is eligible to become a free agent in five years.

Lamar Jackson’s new contract breakdown

The new contract extension will see the quarterback earn a maximum of $260 million in five years with the Baltimore Ravens. This includes $185 million dollars of guaranteed money. It was speculated earlier that both parties were at crossroads on the guaranteed amount.

The quarterback will receive $72.5 million as a signing bonus along with a guaranteed $7.5 million base salary in 2023. The contract also guarantees $14.25 million dollars for Jackson as a base salary in 2024 and an option bonus of $17.5 million in the same year.

Jackson will earn $22.5 million as a base salary in 2025, while the base salary for 2026 and 2027 will be $51.25 million. It is to be noted that the base salary in the last three years of the deal has injury guarantees. However, the dual-threat signal-caller has done a brilliant job negotiating this mega-contract without an agent.

