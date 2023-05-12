The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2022 regular season with a 12-5 record. Mike McCarthy's side got second place in the NFC East, behind the eventual divisional champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas then managed their first playoff win since 2018 but were eliminated from the postseason by the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional game.

Now with the Cowboys' 2023 schedule released, let's take a closer look at their strength of schedule.

Dallas has the fourth-most difficult schedule in 2023. Their opponents finished with a combined record of 156-128-4 with a .549 win percentage.

The Cowboys will have a tough test on the road as they face the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers in a challenging run.

However, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott should be able to get his team wins away from home against the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

Jerry Jones' side should be able to rack up a few wins at AT&T Stadium as well. They are expected to secure victories against the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

All in all, the Cowboys won't have an easy route if they want to qualify for the playoffs. Although they have a tough division and a challenging away schedule, the Cowboys have the talent to navigate their way through the obstacles.

Dallas Cowboys' full schedule for 2023 season

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Here's a look at the Dallas Cowboys' full schedule for the 2023 campaign:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sept. 10 New York Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sept. 17 New York Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 24 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 New England Patriots 4:25 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 San Franciso 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 16 Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 7 BYE 8 Oct. 29 Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 New York Giants 4:25 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 19 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 23 Washington Commanders 4:30 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 14 Dec. 10 Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 Dec. 17 Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 24 Miami Dolphins 4:25 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 30 Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 6/7 Washington Commanders TBD TBD

Which team has the toughest and easiest NFL schedule in 2023?

The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule in the 2023 calendar. Atlanta's opponents for the upcoming campaign finished with a combined record of 119-167-3 last season, with an overall winning percentage of .417.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have the hardest strength of schedule of all 32 teams in the 2023 season. Their opponents finished with a combined record of 161-123-4 during the 2022 season with a .566 win percentage.

