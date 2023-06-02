College football season is on the horizon, and it's never too early to look at the favorites for this year's Heisman Trophy. It's not every year that we have a returning Heisman Trophy winner like we do in USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Since the QB position far and away tends to win the award, several other quarterbacks are the primary competition to Williams' back-to-back Heisman attempt. Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix battle to overthrow Williams in the Pac-12.

Can sophomores Drake Maye and Quinn Ewers continue their meteoric rise? Can a non-QB surprise and outlast the field? Let's dive into our way-too-early Heisman watch list.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

We have to begin with the defending Heisman Trophy winner. Caleb Williams was nothing short of sensational in 2022 and exceeded the hype.

Williams returns to another season under Lincoln Riley and now has Kliff Kingsbury alongside to help his development further. The Trojans lost wide receiver Jordan Addison to the NFL, but the USC staff did a great job of finding skilled position players to replace him. If the Trojans can get over the hump and win the Pac-12, we may have a back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Get aboard the Seminoles' hype train this season. Jordan Travis improved as much as any player in college football in 2022. Florida State was downright scary during the second half of last season, and with continued momentum, they could be the favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. Travis will have plenty of national spotlight opportunities to gain momentum for the Heisman.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Drake Maye was as impressive in 2022 as any player in the country, including 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and Heisman winner Caleb Williams. What Maye did during his freshman campaign in Chapel Hill was mindblowing. Maye has the chops and the highlight film capability to wow the voters and steal away the Heisman.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Quinn Ewers isn't the most hyped QB in his locker room with the arrival of Arch Manning. Ewers is and should remain the heavy favorite to take snaps for the Longhorns in 2023. Ewers has a flame thrower of an arm and progressed nicely last season following his transfer from Ohio State.

All eyes will be on Texas in 2023, and if Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns can handle the pressure, Ewers will be a strong Heisman candidate.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Many college football analysts consider Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the best player in the country regardless of position. Harrison dominated the competition last season and should be even more dominant in 2023. Having a new QB under center, Harrison will receive even more credit if the Buckeyes go on a run. Harrison for Heisman has a nice ring to it.

