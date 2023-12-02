What happens if Alabama beats Georgia? CFP, NY6 Bowl scenarios explored

The Southeastern Conference Championship Game promises to be a thrilling one this weekend when Alabama locks horns with Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the fifth time the two powerhouses meet in the conference title game.

One peculiar situation this time is that the game has playoff implications. Both the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide are seeking a spot in the College Football Playoff after their impressive regular season outing. With Bama having the lower chance, let's examine what a win in the title game could offer Nick Saban's team.

What happens if Alabama beats Georgia?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Should Alabama secure a win against Georgia this weekend in the SEC Championship game, the playoff chances of the Crimson Tide will definitely increase. However, whether or not this will be enough to get them a CFP spot depends on some factors.

Following Washington's victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game, the Huskies have sealed the first CFP spot. A win for unbeaten Michigan and Florida State in the Big Ten and ACC Championship games, respectively, will likely earn them a spot, too.

Evidently, Alabama will need help from one of these teams to be guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. A blowout win for the Crimson Tide on Saturday could ensure they leapfrog the Bulldogs for the playoff spot. However, this is a very unlikely scenario.

Alabama notably ended the regular season with an 11-1 record, while Georgia finished unbeaten and has maintained the top spot in the AP Poll throughout the season. A narrow win over the Bulldogs is unlikely to earn the Crimson Tide a spot should Michigan and Florida State secure their conference crown.

Nick Saban and his team are more likely to secure a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game as it stands than the College Football Playoff.

Who is favored in the SEC Championship Game?

Following an impressive run in the college football regular season, which saw them go unbeaten, Georgia is favored to secure a victory over Alabama for the SEC title this weekend.

However, looking at the history of the tie at this stage, both teams have squared up in the SEC Championship Game four times and the Crimson Tide have come out victorious in all.

Details of the SEC Football Championship Game

The SEC Championship Game is set to take place on Saturday, December 2, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The kickoff for the game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS and can be streamed on Fubo TV. The team for the coverage includes Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color).