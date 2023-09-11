What is Mel Tucker's Net Worth? Salary and Contract Breakdown of the Suspended Michigan State HC

Former Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker, faces contract uncertainty following his recent sexual harassment allegations made by activist and assault survivor, Brenda Tracy.

The activist alleges non-consensual behavior during a phone call, a claim Coach Tucker disputes, stating it was consensual. Although Tucker's contract is fully guaranteed, specific clauses allow Michigan State to terminate it.

In the wake of Tucker's suspension, longtime Michigan State head coach Harlon Barnett will step in as the acting head coach, Additionally, Mark Dantonio, the Spartans' winningest head coach, is set to rejoin the team, assuming the position of associate head coach.

In 2021, MSU inked Tucker a massive 10-year, $95 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid college football head coaches. Let's dive into the contract and what the Spartans would have to pay if they chose to fire him.

Mel Tucker's Net Worth and Salary

Mel Tucker Net Worth

Mel Tucker's net worth has soared to $50 million in 2023. His whopping fortune is the result of his massive contract extension, which guarantees him $9.5 million per year, high-profile media appearances, and lucrative brand deals.

What sets the deal apart is its full financial guarantees, which ensure Tucker's financial security throughout the entire duration of the agreement, locked until 2031.

Tucker's fully guaranteed contract, valued at $76 million, presents a significant financial hurdle for the University should they part ways with him. However, if found guilty of the accusations, Tucker faces potential financial repercussions, including a loss of nearly $80 million.

According to the College Football Network, the sum included not only his guaranteed salary but also an array of enticing perks. They include access to a private plane for professional convenience and a $2 million life insurance plan.

Mel Tucker's Contract breakdown and perks

Michigan State suspends head coach amid sexual assault allegations

Michigan State has taken decisive steps by suspending Coach Tucker without pay. Apart from his guaranteed salary, Tucker was given potential bonuses and astounding perks with his extension in 2021.

Winning National Championship $500,000 Big Ten Divisional Championship and appearance in the conference title game $200,000 Winning Big Ten championship game $200,000 Big Ten Coach of the Year $25,000 Winning National Coach of the Year $50,000 Non-New Year's Six bowl/New Year's Six Bowl $125,000/$250,000 Appearance in CFP $275,000

Perks included in Tucker's contract:

A course fee credit for Tucker's wife and children

Use of two automobiles

Membership at the club of his choice

Six complimentary football tickets

Four tickets to MSU hockey games

Four tickets to all men's and women's basketball games

Four seats on the program team plane for postseason games

Two hotel rooms for all postseason games

Personal use of a private plane for up to 50 hours annually

Where did Mel Tucker's salary rank among the highest-paid college football head coaches?

There are only four head coaches who bagged a higher annual salary than the suspended Michigan State head coach. Here is a comparison of Tucker's annual contract with the highest-paid college football head coaches in 2023:

1. Nick Saban, Alabama: $11.7 Million

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $11.5 Million

3. Kirby Smart, Georgia: $11.25 Million

4. Lincoln Riley, USC: $10 Million (estimated)

5. Brian Kelly, LSU: $9.5 Million

5. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $9.5 Million

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State: $9.5 Million

5. Jimbo Fisher: $9.5 Million

9. Matt Rhule: $9.25 Million

10. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: $9 Million

10. Josh Heupel, Tennessee: $9 Million

The potential consequences of his actions extend far beyond financial penalties, significantly impacting both his compensation and his credibility with the football program.

