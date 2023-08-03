When did Florida State join the ACC? Analyzing the current links between FSU and Big Ten relocation

Florida State’s time in the Atlantic Coast Conference might be coming to an end. The university started competing in the conference in 1991 after it had played as an independent school for four decades. However, the time to say 'goodbye' might be close.

Expansion and realignment have become the prevailing norm within the realm of college sports, and Florida State is set to take part in it. Despite the binding television contract that keeps the university in the ACC until 2036, the Seminoles are trying to buy their way out.

During a meeting on Wednesday, university president Richard McCullough informed the board of trustees that they would consider the possibility of departing from the ACC. This is unless a substantial alteration occurs in the conference's method of distributing revenue.

McCollough previously noted last year that the university is actively exploring the options of realignment. He presented an update to the board on Wednesday, outlining Florida State's position following a year of exploring various possibilities concerning its future.

Florida State has eyes on huge TV deals outside ACC

A number of Power Five conferences have recently secured huge television deals, which translate to financial stability for their members. However, the ACC has a long-term contract with its television partners, which runs until 2036.

Florida State is definitely not happy with this development. The university sees itself at a financial disadvantage against its rivals outside the ACC. McCollough said the Seminoles and fellow ACC teams will be $30 million behind in conference distribution.

"We currently face a very difficult situation. We are seeing large media deals that have been made with places like the Big Ten and the SEC which, in many ways, are creating an existential crisis for Florida State University as we will be $30 million per school per year behind in our gap in conference distribution with contracts that are set to go through 2036."

“Just staying in this (ACC) conference for the next 13 years…is equivalent to a death by a thousand cuts. Each cut is a $30 million cut over the next 13 years” Florida State trustee Justin Roth:“Just staying in this (ACC) conference for the next 13 years…is equivalent to a death by a thousand cuts. Each cut is a $30 million cut over the next 13 years” pic.twitter.com/wMi2zrz4xJ

The university is unsatisfied with the ACC revenue distribution model

Florida State is not enthusiastic about the ways revenues are distributed within the ACC. The university sees a radical change in the framework as the only way it will consider remaining in the conference amid Big Ten rumors. McCollough said:

"Our goal would be to continue to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution within the conference. That has not happened. Those discussions are ongoing at all times.”

The ACC recently modified its revenue distribution framework to incentivize on-field achievements in football and basketball. However, the Seminoles don't consider the new model good enough in a world where marketability comes first.

The university has advocated for a shift in the model to one which favors programs that generate elevated television revenue and exhibit greater marketability. Here, the university can leverage its strength.